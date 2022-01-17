Netflix Begins Filming on Popular Sequel Starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston

Production on Murder Mystery 2 has finally started in Oahu, Hawaii. The movie will reunite Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston who both starred in the original 2019 Netflix movie. News of a sequel in development first surfaced months after Murder Mystery was released, but it wasn’t until September 2021 that Netflix formally announced the sequel.

On Monday, The Daily Mail published photos of Sandler, 55, and Aniston, 52, on the set in Hawaii. The photos surfaced just a few days after KHON2 reported on Hawaiian film productions that have continued, despite the coronavirus pandemic. Actors are required to be quarantined for five days at Hawaii hotels and undergo daily testing before filming starts. Officials there believe the strict guidelines will help slow the spread of the virus.

“All those combinations of factors together, are now proving that we can have this industry,” Hawaii State Film Commissioner Donne Dawson told KHON2 on Jan. 11. “We can move forward with a real strong economic driver for our state at a time when we desperately need it.”

The original Murder Mystery hit Netflix in June 2019 and starred Sandler as New York City police office Nick Spitz who finally takes his wife Audrey (Aniston) on a long-promised trip to Europe. During the trip, they get caught up in a murder investigation on a billionaire’s yacht. The movie was written by James Vanderbilt and directed by Kyle Newacheck. In 2019, Netflix claimed an astonishing 30.9 million households sampled the movie within the first three days of its release.

Unsurprisingly, Netflix reportedly began working on a sequel in October 2019. At the time, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Vanderbilt was in talks to write the script. During Netflix’s TUDUM fan event in September 2021, the streamer confirmed Murder Mystery 2 was finally in development. Jeremy Garelick (The Wedding Ringer, The Breakup) was hired to direct and work on the script. Netflix hasn’t set a premiere date for Murder Mystery 2, but it is expected to be released sometime this year.

