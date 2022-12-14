Verizon Is Offering a Year of Free Netflix

Verizon customers can get a year-long Netflix subscription for free if they sign up for another partnered service in the company's new "+play" content hub. Verizon announced that +play is now available for early beta access, and for a limited time, early customers will get access to Netflix's premium plan for one year when they sign up for one of several partnered services. This is a $240 value and may entice some Netflix users who are wary of the streamer's new password-sharing policies.

Verizon's +play or "Plus Play" hub is a way of rolling streaming subscriptions and other online services together through your home or mobile internet bill. The promotional Netflix deal is available now for users who sign up for + play and subscribe to NFL+, NBA League Pass, AMC+, the Peloton app or select other services under certain conditions. For example, the offer may only apply if the accompanying subscription is purchased on an annual or seasonal basis, in some cases.

Either way, the idea may appeal to some tiring of many small bills and are interested in one large one. Verizon chief content officer Erin McPherson issued a statement to Deadline, saying: "The platform reflects Verizon's core commitment to serve the changing needs of consumers, who are empowered – more than ever – to choose the kinds of content and experiences they want, and the platform is a marketplace for content partners to leverage even broader direct-to-consumer reach and engagement."

Plus Play will inherit Verizon's existing partnerships with services including Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, Discovery+ and AMC+. New partners reportedly include NFL+, NBA League Pass, HBO Max, Netflix, Peloton, A+E Networks (Lifetime Movie Club, History Vault, and A&E Crime Central), The Athletic, Calm and Duolingo. More options will be available in 2023, according to McPherson.

Promotional giveaways aside, it looks like most of the subscriptions available through +play are going for the same price there as they would go for individually at the time of this writing. The main benefit of the "content hub" is the simplification of bills. Already, some commenters seem to see this as a step from the freedom of the streaming era back towards the big commitments of cable.

Verizon customers can sign up for +play now if they use Verizon wireless, 5G Home or LTE Home services. More details are available on the company's website, and users will get personalized recommendations when they sign in.