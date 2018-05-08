Uma Thurman Says She’s Willing to Work With Quentin Tarantino Again

Uma Thurman says she would work with Quentin Tarantino again.

The actress said in an interview she would consider working with her once-frequent collaborator despite the controversy surrounding a brutal accident on the set of Kill Bill Vol. 2.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We’ve had our fights over the years. When you know someone for as long as I’ve known him, 25 years of creative collaboration… yes, did we have some tragedies take place? Sure. But you can’t reduce that type of history and legacy,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “It would have been reduced to my car accident if I died.”

The comment comes three months after the Oscar-nominated Pulp Fiction actress revealed to The New York Times her neck and knees were permanently injured in a car crash that occurred while filming a scene for Tarantino’s 2004 movie.

Thurman added that she was most hurt by the environment that allowed her to be mistreated.

“Yes, do I have a chronically bad neck? Yeah,” the actress told EW. “Was I mad about how it was handled and how I was treated? Yes. But does that mean I don’t care about someone that I have 25 years of history with? No! My capacity to forgive exists and things happen. The accident itself was wrong, but… I tried to explain that it was the environment around it that wounded me the most.”

Whether or not she would work with Tarantino again in the future, Thurman said, “if he wrote a great part! I understand him and if he wrote a great part and we were both in the right place about it, that would be something else.”

However, Thurman said she doesn’t see a collaboration happening as the director has said he’s only going to make one more fit and then retire.

“I wouldn’t put it past him,” she said. “Depending on other things in his life [he could] do that.”

Along with the New York Times story, Thurman shared a dramatic video of the botched car crash.

In the silent video, which can be seen here, Thurman is seen speeding down a winding road and struggling to keep control of the Karmann Ghia. She eventually hits a tree, but survives. Crew members finally arrive at the crash to help her out of the car. Tarantino is seen leaning in to talk to her. Later, Thurman smiles as she struggles to get out of the car.

Thurman told the Times she was warned by a teamster that the car was not working that well after it was converted from a stuck shift to an automatic. She said she told crew members she was uncomfortable driving the car herself, and said a stunt person should drive it instead. Producers told the Times they did not remember her objecting.

“Quentin came in my trailer and didn’t like to hear no, like any director,” the actress told the Times. “He was furious because I’d cost them a lot of time. But I was scared. He said: ‘I promise you the car is fine. It’s a straight piece of road.’”

Later, Tarantino convinced her to drive. He told her, “Hit 40 miles per hour or your hair won’t blow the right way and I’ll make you do it again.”

After that, Thurman never appeared in another Tarantino film. She said they had a “fateful fight” in 2004, when he refused to give her the footage. After the #MeToo movement began, Thurman remembered her “dehumanization to the point of death” and approached Tarantino again for the footage. He finally gave it to her.

“Quentin finally atoned by giving it to me after 15 years, right?” she told the Times. “Not that it matters now, with my permanently damaged neck and my screwed-up knees.”

Thurman also gave details of being physically assaulted by Harvey Weinstein. The disgraced movie producer, who worked on Tarantino’s Kill Bill films, has denied the allegations and is considering taking legal action.