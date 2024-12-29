Two actresses from the wildly popular Fox-turned-Netflix show Lucifer just reunited again on Instagram. Following a sighting earlier this year, Lauren German and Aimee Garcia hung out again over the holidays. The pair marked the occasion by sharing a selfie together on Instagram.

“Cozy Italian dinner [with] my angel Lauren German,” Garcia captioned the post.

German played the female lead on Lucifer, Detective Chloe Decker, and is also known for her role as Leslie Shay in Chicago Fire. Garcia played forensic scientist Ella Lopez on Lucifer, and she’s also known for her work on George Lopez, Dexter and Netflix’s Christmas With You.

The pair’s Lucifer co-star Rachael Harris, commented on the image of the two together by writing, “Oh how I love this.”

About Lucifer

Lucifer is a supernatural procedural drama that focuses on the devil himself (Tom Ellis) as he tries to turn over a new leaf by helping a police detective (Lauren German) solve crimes. His efforts — which leaves hell’s throne empty — put the balance of the universe all out of wack, giving stories a mix of biblical consequences and ground-level mysteries.

Lucifer is streaming in full via Netflix. Cast members including Ellis, German, D.B. Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Kevin Alejandro, Aimee Garcia and Rachael Harris will all return. The show itself is based on the DC Comics character Lucifer Morningstar, who was created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Keith and Mike Dringenberg. Check out our archive of Lucifer coverage here on PopCulture.com!