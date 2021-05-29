'Lucifer' Star Rachael Harris Celebrates Son's Preschool Graduation With Sweet Photos

✖

Comedian Rachael Harris, who stars as Dr. Linda Martin on Lucifer, celebrated her son Henry's preschool graduation earlier this week. Harris, 53, and her ex-husband, violinist Christian Hebel, are also parents to son Otto, 2. Harris had another reason to celebrate this week, as the second half of Lucifer Season 5 was released on Netflix Friday. The show was picked up for a sixth and final season that will debut next year.

"Henry graduated ‘eyes closed’ from preschool yesterday and I am so very proud of him. Go to the second shot to see my true Henry! His sparkle is inspiring," Harris wrote of her 5-year-old son on Instagram. "He can play a fierce T-Rex! Otto is just a little gem and loves his ‘big brudder’ so very much. I am blessed to be their mama and it was a very beautiful event for their dada, [Hebel], and I." Harris included a quartet of photos from Henrey's big day, including a photo with Henry and Hebel.

The Hangover star and Hebel, 44, got engaged in 2014 and married the following year. Harris filed for divorce in August 2019, The Blast reported at the time. The divorce was finalized in December 2020. In a candid interview with PEOPLE in January, Harris said the two were "behaving like friends" as they co-parent their children. She said it was "weird" to navigate their new relationship at first. But over time, focusing on the love of their children helped them reach a new status quo.

"It was just awkward," Harris said of the split. "And yet, you have these two children that you're so in love with and you want to share everything with your spouse, that only their father can understand. But at the same time, you're trying to separate from this romantic love. It's been challenging for both of us. I'm proud that we're really trying to be kind to one another."

Harris added that their children are doing well with their parents' co-parenting arrangement. "The boys are doing well. We share them, so they go back and forth between his house and my house," Harris told PEOPLE. "That's actually taken a turn for the better the past couple of months. I feel like we've gotten our groove down."

Harris, a Groundlings alum, has been busy in movies and TV since the early 1990s. She now stars as Dr. Linda Martin, a psychotherapist for Lucifer Morningstar, the Lord of Hell played by Tom Ellis, in Lucifer. The series is based on the DC comics by Neil Gaiman, Sam Keith, and Mike Dringenberg. The show's first three seasons aired on Fox before the show was canceled. Netflix then revived it for Season 4, which debuted in May 2019. The first eight episodes of Season 5 debuted in August 2020, with the second batch following on Friday. A 10-episode sixth and final season was announced in June 2020, even though Season 5 was initially supposed to be the last season.