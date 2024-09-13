Criminal Minds: Evolution is getting a new cast member, and she's from Lucifer. Deadline reports that Aimee Garcia has joined the upcoming third season of the Paramount+ revival as Dr. Julia Ochoa, a leading neuropsychiatrist assigned to help a high-profile patient recovering from his injury-induced brain trauma. Dr. Ochoa will be clashing with Adam Rodriguez's Luke Alvez who "believes in a more aggressive approach than her gentle approach."

It's unknown how many episodes Garcia will be appearing in, but she will be in multiple episodes. From the sounds of her description, it could bring an interesting dynamic, especially with Alvez. Whether she will stick around even after her arc comes to an end is unknown, but it might also depend on how things will play out. Not too many details have been released for Season 3 of Criminal Minds: Evolution, but more information will likely come out in the following months.

(Photo: FOX Image Collection via Getty Images)

Garcia is best known for her role as Ella Lopez on the Fox-turned-Netflix fantasy procedural Lucifer for almost all six seasons. She also starred on George Lopez, Vegas, and Dexter. She can most recently be seen in the 2023 film The Cases of Mystery Lane and the Hulu comedy Woke. Other credits include Dragons: The Nine Realms, M.O.D.O.K., 2019's The Addams Family, Family Guy, Rush Hour, Hawaii Five-0, Bones, Shrink, CSI: Miami, and many more.

Criminal Minds: Evolution received an early Season 3 renewal in June ahead of the Season 2 premiere. Production has started on the new season, but a premiere date has not been revealed yet. Along with Adam Rodriguez, Aimee Garcia will also be joining Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Zach Gilford, Ryan-James Hatanaka, and Paget Brewster. Season 2 of Evolution only had its finale at the beginning of August, so it will likely be a while until Season 3 is here.

Seeing how Garcia's Dr. Julia Ochoa will come into play will be fun to watch, especially with her clashing with Alvez. There will be much to look forward to in the upcoming season of Criminal Minds: Evolution, which is probably still a long ways away. For now, fans will be able to rewatch the revival as well as the original run of Criminal Minds on Paramount+ to keep occupied while waiting.