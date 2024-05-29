'Lucifer' Stars Lauren German and Aimee Garcia Just Reunited on Instagram

Lucifer fans should get excited because Chloe and Ella have officially reunited. Almost four years after the supernatural dramedy came to an end, Lauren German and Aimee Garcia reunited, and it feels so good. Garcia took to Instagram to share a photo with her former co-star, telling her heart to "be still" and likely everyone else's. German also took to the comments to thank Garcia for "opening the door for me at dinner."

On the Fox-turned-Netflix fantasy procedural, German played Detective Chloe Decker, while Garcia joined in the second season as forensic scientist Ella Lopez. The final episodes of Lucifer dropped in September 2021, meaning that it's been quite a long time already since the series ended. Fans are definitely itching for more, as many took to the comments to share how much they love this surprise reunion.

Garcia has been quite busy since Lucifer. She's done Christmas movies Holiday in Santa Fe and Christmas with You, Hallmark Movies & Mystery film The Cases of Mystery Lane, and most recently lent her voice to the animated series Dragons: The Nine Realms. She is set to star in The Cases of Mystery Lane: Death Is Listening and animated film Saurus City. As for German, she hasn't acted since Lucifer and doesn't seem to be working on any projects, according to her IMDb page, but it's possible she has something in the works that hasn't been announced yet.

Meanwhile, Lucifer's run was an interesting one. The series aired on Fox for three seasons before it was canceled, and it was later picked up by Netflix for Season 4. While it was due to the big fanfare that the show had, lead Tom Ellis had saved Lucifer by jumpstarting the campaigns and doing press for the show following the cancellation. The streamer renewed it for Season 5, which was initially set to be the final season. However, it was then surprisingly renewed for a sixth and final season.

Seeing Lauren German and Aimee Garcia together again is bringing back all of those Lucifer moments. Since the series came back from the dead more than once, perhaps it can happen again? At the very least, hopefully, the two will continue to get together and reunite along with the rest of the cast because it's been far too long.