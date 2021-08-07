'Lucifer': Chloe Decker Put in Grave Danger in New Season 6 Photo

✖

Lucifer's leading woman, Lauren German, had to film a pretty tense scene for Episode 1, based on a new image that Netflix recently released. German appears in character as Chloe Decker, the now-former detective that has captured Lucifer Morningstar's (Tom Ellis) heart. A new character, played by Chris Coy, holds her hostage using a knife.

It's not clear where the scene takes place, but the organ and lights make it seems like the characters are in a theatre of some sort. Luckily for Chloe, she is not alone at this venue, though. Another photo from Episode 1 shows Lucifer and a gun-wielding Detective Carol Corbett (Scott Porter) seemingly facing off with Coy's character, whose name is Alan.

(Photo: JOHN P. FLEENOR/NETFLIX)

While it looks dicey for Chloe, it's safe to say that she survives this encounter. She's shown in photos for later episodes, meaning that she makes it through this brush with death. (No word on what happens to Alan, though.)

Fans will also be relieved to know that one of the show's ancient artifacts won't be the end of Chloe. During Lucifer's Comic-Con@Home Panel, which aired on July 24, showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich told host Luke Cook (who played a character called Lucifer Morningstar on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) that Lilith's ring, which gives its wearer immortality, is not what is keeping Lucifer's partner alive. While it miraculously brought her back to life following her brush of death in Season 5, it's a non-factor going forward.

If it's taken off, "no, she does not (die)," Modrovich said. Henderson added, "We can reveal that it had a certain amount of power, the power was used to bring her back; now, it just looks awesome on her hand."

Lucifer Season 6 premiere on Sept. 10. All past episodes of the show, including those that aired on FOX, are up on Netflix to stream. The show itself is based on the DC Comics character Lucifer Morningstar, who was created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Keith and Mike Dringenberg.