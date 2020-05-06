'Twilight Zone' on CBS All Access: First Look at Season 2 With Christopher Meloni, Topher Grace and More

The Twilight Zone reboot on CBS All Access has just debuted a first look at Season 2, which features Law and Order: SVU alum Christopher Meloni, Jenna Elfman, former That '70s Show star Topher Grace and many more. In an Instagram post, the show revealed a new photos of series host and producer Jordan Peele, along with Meloni and Grace. Fans also get a sneak peak at episodes featuring Golden Globe winner Billy Porter, and Emmy nominee Morena Baccarin.

Additionally, fans also get to see Damon Wayans Jr. (Big Hero 6, New Girl) bathed in red light from his episode "A Small Town" and comedian Joel McHale (Community, The Soup) working on something serious in his episode, titled "8." Interestingly,it's revealed that Grace's co-star in the episode titled "Try, Try," is actress Kylie Bunbury, who also once appeared on Law and Order: Special Victims Unit. The collection of first look images also shows actor Jimmi Simpson (Westworld) running through a terminal with some flowers in "Meet in the Middle." There is a shot of "Ovation," featuring Thomas Lennon (Reno 911!) dressed a variety show host, standing next to a very confused Jurnee Smollett-Bell (Birds of Prey) holding a guitar and decked head-to-toe in purple. Finally, the last shot appears to be Sophia Macy, the daughter of Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy, making her small screen debut in "Among the Untrodden."

In a previous interview with Variety, Peele opened up about bringing the classic show back, confessing that he was "terrified" so he said "no" at first when he was approached about it. "Why would I ever jump into the most established, pristine shoes in all of the genre? I could rip Twilight Zone off and call it something different and not be compared to Rod Serling. So I stepped away from it," he admitted. "And then several months later I got another call." Following a meeting with Simon Kinberg — Peele's fellow producer on the reboot — the filmmaker felt much more comfortable, and even excited, about making the project a relality.

"The realization, for me, was that it was an opportunity to attempt to continue with Serling’s mission," he shared. "If we approach it without ego and sort of bow to Serling, that will hopefully suffice for our fellow Twilight Zone fans but also bring back a show that I think is needed right now. Because it’s a show that has always helped us look at ourselves, hold a mirror up to society." At this time, Season 2 of the Twilight Zone reboot does not have an announced premiere date.