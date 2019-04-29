‘The Twilight Zone’, Produced by Jordan Peele, Renewed for Season 2 by CBS

The Twilight Zone reboot, which is produced by Get Out director Jordan Peele, has been renewed for Season 2 by CBS All-Access.

According to a press release from the streaming service, CBS has been thrilled with what the show has accomplished just five episodes in, and they are ready to commit to more of the iconic sci-fi series.

“Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg’s reimagining of The Twilight Zone is off to an amazing start on CBS All Access, driving the most viewers on its premiere day for an original series to date,” said Julie McNamara, CBS All-Access’ executive vice president of original content.

“Jordan, Simon, the creative team and cast have done a phenomenal job translating the series’ legacy of socially conscious storytelling for modern-day audiences,” McNamara added. “They are master storytellers, and we look forward to bringing fans further into The Twilight Zone with a second season.”

We’re just getting started. 🌀 #TheTwilightZone has officially been renewed for season 2! pic.twitter.com/AK840AP8WF — The Twilight Zone (@TheTwilightZone) April 29, 2019

The Twilight Zone reboot premiered with two episodes on April 1, and then began debuting new episodes every Thursday starting on April 11.

The first season still has five more episodes left to air, with the next one being about a group of astronauts trapped together in a shuttle.

The fact that the series had had such a glowing response from fans and critics is deserved, and notable due to the fact that Peele initially turned down the opportunity to be apart of it.

In a previously interview with Variety, the filmmaker confessed that he was “terrified” of reviving the legendary series when he was first approached, so he said “no” at first.

“Why would I ever jump into the most established, pristine shoes in all of the genre? I could rip Twilight Zone off and call it something different and not be compared to Rod Serling. So I stepped away from it,” he admitted. “And then several months later I got another call.”

Following a meeting with Kinberg, however, Peele felt much more energized about the idea and was ready to jump on board.

“The realization, for me, was that it was an opportunity to attempt to continue with Serling’s mission,” he shared. “If we approach it without ego and sort of bow to Serling, that will hopefully suffice for our fellow Twilight Zone fans but also bring back a show that I think is needed right now. Because it’s a show that has always helped us look at ourselves, hold a mirror up to society.”

Season 1 of The Twilight Zone reboot is currently streaming on CBS All-Access.