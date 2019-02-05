CBS All Access ‘Twilight Zone’ Reboot Lands April Premiere Date

CBS All Access has announced that their Jordan Peele-hosted Twilight Zone reboot will premiere on April 1.

According to a press release from CBS, the debut date will see the series launch it's first two episodes, with new entries going up on Thursdays, beginning April 11.

Peele, who won Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for his 2017 horror film Get Out, is not only the narrator of the anthology series revival, as he is also an executive producer.

Join us in another dimension on April 1 when #TheTwilightZone premieres on @CBSAllAccess. pic.twitter.com/aw5HVSxAZF — thetwilightzone (@TheTwilightZone) January 30, 2019

This will be the third revival for the legendary sci-fi series, as it originally ran from 1959 to 1964, then came back from 1985 to 1989, and once again returned in 2002.

"Rod Serling was an uncompromising visionary who not only shed light on social issues of his time, but prophesied issues of ours," Peele said in a previous statement about the rebooted series. "I'm honored to carry on his legacy to a new generation of audiences as the gatekeeper of The Twilight Zone."

#TheTwilightZone is so iconic, we made a whole video highlighting its most memorable quotes. ✨ pic.twitter.com/uASjLZLN7q — thetwilightzone (@TheTwilightZone) January 29, 2019

The show has already racked up a number of great stars to appear in episodes, including Parks and Recreation's Adam Scott and The Walking Dead's Stephen Yuen.

Other actors who have been announced for the Twilight Zone reboot are Luke Kirby, Ike Barinholtz, Rhea Seehorn, Tasissa Farmiga, Dewanda Wise and Jessica Williams.

John Cho, Lucinda Dryzek, Greg Kinnear, Sanaa Lathan, Kumail Nanjiani, Alison Tolman, Jacob Tremblay, Jefferson White and Jonathan Whitesell will all also appear.

There's no telling what will happen in #TheTwilightZone! 🌀 Revisit these 8 chilling moments and more on CBS All Access: //t.co/2CmHhdwTm8 pic.twitter.com/yH4Gi9Oesq — thetwilightzone (@TheTwilightZone) January 10, 2019

In a past interview with Variety, Peele said that he was initially "terrified" of rebooting the iconic series, so he turned down the opportunity when it first came his way.

"Why would I ever jump into the most established, pristine shoes in all of the genre? I could rip Twilight Zone off and call it something different and not be compared to Rod Serling. So I stepped away from it," he admitted. "And then several months later I got another call."

After meeting with co-executive producer Simon Kinberg (X-Men: Days of Future Past, the upcoming Dark Phoenix), Peele says he was much energized about the opportunity.

"The realization, for me, was that it was an opportunity to attempt to continue with Serling's mission," he said. "If we approach it without ego and sort of bow to Serling, that will hopefully suffice for our fellow Twilight Zone fans but also bring back a show that I think is needed right now. Because it's a show that has always helped us look at ourselves, hold a mirror up to society."

The Twilight Zone reboot is not Peele's only major project this year, as in March he will release his next film, Us.