‘Twilight’ Star Taylor Lautner’s New Series Might Send Fans Into a Frenzy

Taylor Lautner is developing a new show and Twilight fans should listen up. Variety reports that the actor, best known as werewolf Jacob in the Twilight Saga, will be starring in and executive producing a new scripted series at Amazon MGM Studios. Currently in development, the series Taylor Lautner: Werewolf Hunter comes from independent studio Tornante, with creator Daisy Gardner serving as showrunner.

“After wrapping the final Twilight film, Taylor Lautner vanished from the spotlight. Fans speculated, tabloids theorized — but the truth is wilder than fiction,” the official logline reads. “Taylor wasn’t just taking a mental health break. He was preparing for his real calling… Taylor Lautner: Werewolf Hunter. Playing himself, Taylor is drawn into a secret society of werewolf trackers who need his unique expertise. As he navigates his double life — Hollywood actor by day, supernatural warrior by night — Taylor must wrestle with the ultimate irony: fighting the very creatures that made him famous. Between saving the world, reviving his career, and falling in love, he faces the ultimate question — what happens when your biggest role becomes your greatest enemy?”

Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett will serve as directors and executive producers for Radio Silence, while Adam Londy of Tornante will executive produce with Tarik Kanafani. The premise is certainly intriguing, especially since it taps into the Twilight background. As of now, the show is still in early development and has not been ordered to series.

Aside from Twilight, Lautner is also known for Scream Queens, Run the Tide, Grown Ups 2, Abduction, Valentine’s Day, Danny Phantom, Cheaper by the Dozen 2, and The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, among others. He and his wife, also Taylor Lautner, currently host the podcast The Squeeze, which has brought on a variety of special guests, including XO, Kitty star Anna Cathcart, The Bachelor and DWTS’ Joey Graziadei, DWTS pros Rylee Arnold and Ezra Sosa, influencer Chris Olsen, actress Daniella Monet, and musician MAX, among others.

It’s still early for Taylor Lautner: Werewolf Hunter, but more information on the series, including casting, should be announced in the coming months. It’s hard to tell if it will be picked up to series or not, so fans will just have to wait and see. In the meantime, all five Twilight movies are streaming on Peacock.