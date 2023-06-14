Why Taylor Lautner Totally Hated His 'Twilight' Wig

Taylor Lautner may have Twilight to credit for his fame, but his breakout role as Jacob Black wasn't all fun and games. As Lautner stepped into the role as Bella Swan's best friend and a shape-shifter of the Quileute tribe, he had to wear a wig in several of the films, something that the actor was not a fan of.

During a red carpet appearance back in the Twilight days, Lautner hilariously opened up about his disdain for the headpiece, which he had to wear as he kept his own hair short, whereas Jacob had long hair. Asked about he wig, the actor admitted, "it was an adventure itself." According to Lautner, the wig "was so itchy and I couldn't eat at lunch and I couldn't say my lines because it was always in my mouth."

Lautner's remarks did not mark the only time the actor opened up about the struggles of wearing the wig. In a 2009 interview with Collider, the actor revealed that wearing the Jacob wig presented many struggles. Lautner told the outlet that he would "look at myself in the mirror and I wouldn't be able to recognize myself, it was so weird to see that hair on me" and the wig "was very itchy, hot, whatever. Annoying." More than just that, though, Lautner admitted that the wig made filming difficult.

"But it also, it slowed down the filming process like whenever it got caught in my eye or whatever, we'd have to cut, start over," Lautner revealed before going on to recall a specific take in New Moon. "It got caught in my mouth and I'm spitting hair out in the middle of the scene. I'm coming this close to kissing Bella and I'm like 'sorry, I gotta spit my hair out.' So it was annoying."

Thankfully, the wig in question was short-lived and only appeared in two of the franchise's five movies. Lautner donned the wig in 2008's Twilight, and only wore it for a portion of 2009's The Twilight Saga: New Moon, his onscreen counterpart opting for shorter hair once he joined the Quileute shapeshifters. Other members of the cast weren't quite as lucky, though, with many of the Cullen family vampires and other vampires seen throughout the films wearing wigs. In fact, Twilight's wigs have become something of legend, for better or worse, with many fans irked by their not always great appearances and several listicles created over the years ranking the various wigs seen throughout the films.