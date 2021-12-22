Popular Romance Franchise Films Exiting Netflix in January

All good things must come to an end, even The Twilight Saga‘s Netflix run. The streaming giant will be marking the start of a new year in a way that is almost guaranteed to upset subscribers, with all five Twilight films – Twilight (2008), The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009), The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010), The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011) and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012) – set to leave Netflix in January 2022. Their departure comes just six months after the complete Twilight franchise arrived in the streaming library in July.

The complete Twilight film collection is set to exit the Netflix streaming library on Saturday, Dec. 15, meaning fans of the films now have less than a month left to fit in a final binge. Their departures were confirmed with the release of Netflix’s incoming and outgoing titles for January 2022. While the Twilight films will be the only titles departing on Jan. 15, they are not the only titles exiting that month. January will also be marked by the exits of Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax, The Shannara Chronicles and Cloud Atlas, among many others.

When the five-film franchise made its way to Netflix in July, they were instantly a hit. Within just a few days, all five of the films cracked the Top 10 chart, with the first Twilight film taking third place, where it remained for several days, by July 20. The film came in in only behind the new seasons of Virgin River and Never Have I Ever. During that same time, New Moon reached No. 6, with Eclipse and Breaking Dawn: Part 1 immediately following and Breaking Dawn: Part 2 sitting at number 10. The films remained in the Top 10 for weeks, though they have since fallen out amid the release of new hit series and films.

Released between 2008 and 2012, the five films follow Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) as she moves to live with her father in Forks, Washington. Her life gets turned upside down when she meets Edwards Cullen (Robert Pattinson), whom she soon discovers is a vampire. The two quickly fall in love, but their relationship faces challenges not only from other supernatural forces but also from a love triangle including Jacob Black (Taylor Lautner), who is a werewolf himself.

The film series not only made A-list stars out of Stewart, Pattinson, and Lautner and grossed $3.3 billion at the box office, making it one of the most successful young adult franchises of all time, but cemented its place is a cult classic. While no further films have been made following 2012’s The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2, author Stephanie Meyer in 2020 published Midnight Sun, a retelling of the saga narrated by Edward. Later that year, Meyer confirmed in an interview with USA Today that “there are two more books I think in the world that I want to write.” While Meyer said the follow-ups are not next on her to-do list, she did state that she has “got them outlined and a chapter written I think of the first one.”

All five Twilight films will be available for streaming until Friday, Jan. 15, after which they will cease to exist in the Netflix streaming library. Their departure will make room for a long list of new titles headed to the streamer next month. You can view Netflix’s complete January 2022 lineup by clicking here.