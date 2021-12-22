Everything Coming to Peacock in January 2022

A new year is almost here, and Peacock is making sure it starts 2022off on the right foot. As the streaming service makes the finaladditions from its expansive 2021 content slate, it is counting down thedays to the new year, when it will introduce a fresh wave of content aspart of its incoming January 2022 titles.

A new year on thestreamer will be marked with plenty to get subscribers excited. Inaddition to Peacock original daily talk shows like Brother From Another and Zerlina,the Peacock library will be home to dozens of new titles. Those newtitles include everything from the Isla Fisher and Josh Gad-starringfilm Wolf Like Me to the premiere of Supernatural Academy, a series adaptation of Jaymin Eve’s best-selling book series The Supernatural Academy.January will also see the arrival of all five Twilight films, whichwill be moving to Peacock following their departure from Netflix.

WhilePeacock allows fans to stream select titles for free, its expandingcontent catalog may have you considering signing up for a subscription.The streaming service offers a free seven-day premium tier upgrade. Oncethe trial ends, Peacock Premium, which unlocks everything Peacock hasto offer, costs $4.99 per month. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus,meanwhile, costs $9.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see everythingheaded to Peacock in January 2022 (an asterisk denotes a title exclusiveto Peacock).

Daily Talk Shows

Brother From Another: Weekdays 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. ET

The Mehdi Hasan Show: Monday – Thursday 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. ET

Zerlina.: Weekdays 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. ET

Live Sports & Events

Jan. 1

FIS World Cup Cross-Country Skiing – Men’s and Women’s Sprint Final in Oberstdorf, Germany*

Notre Dame Hockey v. Niagara*

Premier League Match Week 21

WWE Day 1*

Jan. 2

Notre Dame Hockey v. Niagara*

Premier League Match Week 21

Sunday Night Football – Minnesota Vikings v. Green Bay Packers

Jan. 6

U.S. Figure Skating Championships

Jan. 7

U.S. Figure Skating Championships

Jan. 8

U.S. Figure Skating Championships

Supercross – Anaheim, CA

Jan. 9

U.S. Figure Skating Championships

PGA Tour Golf: Tournament of Champions

Sunday Night Football – Week 18

2022 Winter Olympics Trials – Speed Skating

Jan. 15

Premier League Match Week 22

Supercross – Oakland, CA

U.S. Skiing and Snowboarding Grand Prix Halfpipe – Mammoth, CA

Jan. 16

Premier League Match Week 22

European Figure Skating Championships 2022

Freestyle Skiing World Cup – Deer Valley, UT

Jan. 19

Notre Dame Hockey v. Boston College*

Jan. 22

Premier League Match Week 23

Supercross – San Diego, CA

U.S. Skiing and Snowboarding Aerials and Slopestyle – Deer Valley, UT & Mammoth, CA

Jan. 23

Premier League Match Week 23

U.S. Skiing and Snowboarding Aerials and Slopestyle – Deer Valley, UT & Mammoth, CA

IMSA Roar Before the Rolex 24

Jan. 28

Notre Dame Hockey v. Minnesota*

Jan. 29

Notre Dame Hockey v. Minnesota*

IMSA Rolex 24 at Daytona

Supercross – Anaheim, CA

WWE Royal Rumble*

Jan. 30

IMSA Rolex 24 at Daytona

Series and movies coming in January

Jan. 1

50/50, 2011*

An American Tail, 1986*

An American Tail: Fievel Goes West, 1991*

Aftermath, 2021

Bad Boys, 1995*

Bad Boys II, 2003*

The Bear, 1988

The Best Man, 1999*

Blues Brothers 2000, 1998*

The Bone Collector, 1999*

Bowfinger, 1999*

The Break-Up, 2006*

The Brothers, 2001*

Chicken Run, 2000*

Dawn of the Dead, 2004*

The Descent, 2006*

The Descent Part 2, 2010*

Die Hard, 1988*

Die Hard 2, 1998

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood, 1996*

Don’t Think Twice, 2016*

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat, 2003

Enough, 2002*

Escape Plan, 2013

Fast Times at Ridgemont High, 1982*

Fifty Shades of Grey, 2015*

Fifty Shades Darker, 2017*

Fifty Shades Freed, 2018*

Fletch, 1985*

Fletch Lives, 1989*

The Flintstones, 1994*

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas, 2000*

Gamer, 2009*

Good Will Hunting, 1998*

Harriet, 2019*

Head Over Heels, 2001*

Hellboy II: The Golden Army, 2008*

Hotel Transylvania, 2012*

Hotel Transylvania 2, 2015*

Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete, 2013*

Josie and the Pussycats, 2001*

Journey to the Center of the Earth, 2008*

The Karate Kid, 1984*

The Karate Kid: Part II, 1986*

The Karate Kid III, 1989*

Kindergarten Cop, 1990*

The Land Before Time, 1988*

Land Before Time, Journey of the Brave, 2016*

Lego: The Adventures of Clutch Powers, 2010*

Little Rascals, 1994*

The Little Strangler, 2018*

Lost in Translation, 2003*

The Matrix Reloaded, 2003

The Matrix Revolutions, 2003

Meet Dave, 2008

Midway, 1976*

The Nutty Professor, 1996*

The Nutty Professor 11: The Klumps, 2000*

Old School, 2003

One for the Money, 2012*

The Place Beyond the Pines, 2013*

The Prince of Egypt, 2013*

Public Enemies, 2009*

Rapture-Palooza, 2013*

Ray, 2004*

The Replacements, 2000*

Salt, 2010*

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, 2010*

Scream, 1996*

Scream 2, 1997*

Seabiscuit, 2003

Selena, 1997

Selma, 2014*

Serenity, 2005*

Shrek, 2001*

Shrek 2, 2004*

Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas, 2003*

Tale of Despereaux, 2008*

This Means War, 2012*

Uncle Buck, 1989*

Unstoppable, 2010

A Very Merry New Year, 2021

Wanted, 2008*

The Wedding Planner, 2001*

Winter’s Bone, 2010*

Jan. 2 – Jan. 6

Jan. 3

The Cabin in the Woods, 2012*

Jan. 4

Kenan, Season 2, Episode 1 (NBC)

That’s My Jam, Season 1, Episode 2 (NBC)

Jan. 5

American Auto, Season 1, Episode 3 (NBC)

Grand Crew, Season 1, Episode 3 (NBC)

Nancy & Tonya, 2022*

Jan. 6

Alex Murdaugh: Death. Deception. Power., 2021

Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)*

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*

U.S. Figure Skating Championships – Senior Pairs Short Program

U.S Figure Skating Championships – Senior Women’s Short Program

Jan. 7 – Jan. 11

Jan. 7

Ayman, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax, 2012*

U.S Figure Skating Championships – Senior Rhythm Dance

U.S Figure Skating Championships – Senior Women’s Free Skating

U.S Figure Skating Championships – Ladies Free Skate

Jan. 8

Supercross – Anaheim, California

U.S Figure Skating Championships – Senior Men’s Short Program

U.S Figure Skating Championships – Senior Free Dance

U.S Figure Skating Championships – Senior Pairs Free Skate

U.S Figure Skating Championships – Senior Men’s Free Skate

Jan. 9

PGA Tour Golf: Tournament of Champions

The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 11

Sunday Night Football – Week 18

2022 Winter Olympics Trials – Speed Skating

Jan. 10

Paper & Glue, 2021

Jan. 11

Kenan, Season 2, Episode 2 (NBC)

That’s My Jam, Season 1, Episode 3 (NBC)

Jan. 12 – Jan. 15

Jan. 12

American Auto, Season 1, Episode 4 (NBC)

Ana Maria in Novela Land, 2014

Grand Crew, Season 1, Episode 4 (NBC)

This Is Us, Season 6, Episode 1 (NBC)

Jan. 13

Madagascar: A Little Wild, Season 6

One-Punch Man, Season 1

Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)*

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)*

Wolf Like Me, Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)*

Jan. 14

Ayman, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Jan. 15

Premier League – Manchester City v. Chelsea*

Premier League – Burnley v. Leicester City*

Premier League – Newcastle v. Watford*

Premier League – Norwich City v. Everton*

Premier League – Wolves v. Southampton*

Premier League – Aston Villa v. Manchester United

Premier League Goal Rush*

Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 8 (NBC)

Supercross – Oakland, CA

U.S. Skiing and Snowboard Grand Prix Halfpipe – Mammoth, CA

Jan. 16 – Jan. 20

Jan. 16

European Figure Skating Championships 2022

Freestyle Skiing World Cup – Deer Valley, UT

Premier League – Tottenham v. Arsenal*

Twilight, 2008*

The Twilight Saga: New Moon, 2009*

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse: 2010*

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1, 2011*

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2, 2012*

Jan. 18

Kenan, Season 2, Episode 3 (NBC)

Snapped, Season 29

That’s My Jam, Season 1, Episode 4 (NBC)

Jan. 19

American Auto, Season 1, Episode 5 (NBC)

Grand Crew, Season 1, Episode 5 (NBC)

Notre Dame Hockey v. Boston College*

This Is Us, Season 6, Episode 2 (NBC)

Jan. 20

Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 11 (Peacock Original)*

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)*

Supernatural Academy, Season 1, Episodes 1-16 (Peacock Original)*

True Story with Ed & Randall, Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)*

Jan. 21 – Jan. 26

Jan. 21

Ayman, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Jan. 22

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 2

Premier League – Brentford v. Wolves*

Premier League – Leeds United v. Newcastle*

Premier League – Leicester City v. Brighton*

Premier League – Arsenal v. Burnley*

Premier League – Southampton v. Manchester City

Premier League Goal Rush*

Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 9 (NBC)

Supercross – San Diego, CA

U.S. Skiing and Snowboarding Aerials and Slopestyle – Deer Valley, UT & Mammoth, CA

Jan. 23

IMSA Roar Before the Rolex 24

Premier League – Chelsea v. Tottenham

U.S. Skiing and Snowboarding Aerials and Slopestyle – Deer Valley, UT & Mammoth, CA

Jan. 24

Summer House, Season 6, Episode 1 (Bravo)

We Got Love Teyana & Iman, Season 1 (E!)

Jan. 25

Kenan, Season 2, Episode 4 (NBC)

That’s My Jam, Season 1, Episode 6 (NBC)

Jan. 26

American Auto, Season 1, Episode 6 (NBC)

Grand Crew, Season 1, Episode 6 (NBC)

This Is Us, Season 6, Episode 3 (NBC)

Jan. 27 – Jan. 29

Jan. 27

Babble Bop, Season 1, Episodes 4-6 (Peacock Original)*

Paris in Love, Season 1, Episodes 12 & 13 (Peacock Original)*

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)*



Jan. 28

Ayman, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

IMSA Rolex 24 at Daytona*

Notre Dame Hockey v. Minnesota*

Jan. 29

IMSA Rolex 24 at Daytona*

Notre Dame Hockey v. Minnesota*

Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 10 (NBC)

Supercross – Anaheim, CA

WWE Royal Rumble*