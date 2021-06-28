Tracee Ellis Ross Reveals New Project in Wake of 'Black-ish' Cancellation

✖

Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross has another new project joining her ever-growing portfolio of work as a producer. The four-time Emmy nominee is joining Oprah Winfrey for The Hair Tales, an original documentary series that will air on Winfrey's OWN and Disney's Hulu streaming platform. The series focuses on the connection between Black women, beauty, and identity through the lens of Black hair. Ross added this project to her plate just weeks after ABC announced Black-ish will end with Season 8.

Ross is an executive producer on the series with Winfrey, Michaela angela Davis (The Meaning of Mariah Carey), Tara Duncan, Raeshem Nijhon, and Carri Twigg. The production companies on the series are Joy Mill Entertainment, Culture House, Tetravision, and Winfrey's Harpo Films. It will be available on OWN and Hulu in the U.S. The series will also be available internationally as a Star Original on Disney+. The Hair Tales will be released in 2022.

Ross and Davis serve as the narrators for the series, which will take viewers on a "revelatory journey" that connects the stories of Black women to "broader societal and historic themes," according to the announcement. "The stories shared in the series offer an honest and layered look into the complex culture of Black hair and ultimately Black women's identity, creativity, and contributions to society - all delivered with a rare mix of intelligence, humor, style, joy, and justice," reads the series description.

"This series is about identity, culture and legacy, beauty, strength, and joy," Ross added in a statement. "Hair is a portal into the souls of Black women, it drives straight to the center of who we are. Our goal is to share this vibrant community, where we hold a sacred space for each other. Like many women, I can trace my own journey to self-acceptance through my hair. This series is personal and universal, American and global. It is a love letter to Black women."

Back in May, ABC and creator Kenya Barris announced that Black-ish will end with its eighth season next year. ABC also canceled Mixed-ish, the prequel series that told the story of Ross' character Rainbow. Ross served as the narrator for the show, while Arica Himmel played the young Rainbow. Tika Sumpter and Mark-Paul Gosselaar starred as her parents.

After ABC announced the show was ending, Ross assured fans that Black-ish will end with a bang. "The joy and pride in what we have made is immeasurable. Thank you for laughing, crying and growing with the Johnsons," she wrote on Instagram. "Thank you to the [Black-ish] family; our cast, writers and crew, what a journey it’s been with all of you. My love for you runs deep! Stay tuned y’all. It’s gonna be a good one!"

Ross earned Emmy nominations for playing Rainbow Johnson in 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2020. The series also earned her a Golden Globe in 2017 and six NAACP Image Awards between 2015 and 2020. Black-ish was also nominated for the Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy three times.