Beloved Sitcom Spin-Off Canceled by ABC After 2 Seasons

Fans of the Black-ish series have gotten more bad news: not only is the original series coming to an end after the upcoming eighth season but the spinoff series, Mixed-ish, has been cancelled after just two seasons. Deadline reports that despite a promising first season, Mixed-ish had incredibly soft ratings in the second season and was constantly on the bubble.

The series followed young Rainbow (played by Tracee Ellis Ross in Black-ish and Arica Himmel in Mixed-ish) as she grew up in a mixed-race family in the 1980s and how they navigated society while also staying true to who they are. Tika Sumpter and Mark-Paul Gosselaar play Bow's parents, and Ross serves as the show's narrator. Sumpter posted about the cancellation on Instagram, sharing a graphic that said "What feels like the end is often the beginning" and sharing a brief statement about the end of Mixed-ish. "It’s never the end. Ever. Onward and continually upward. Love y’all!"

Himmel also posted a lengthy statement on social media, sharing her sorry over the "permanent wrap" of the series but her appreciation for the experience. "What a joy it has been for me to play the role of young Bow in Mixed-ish," she wrote. "Playing the teen version of Dr. Rainbow Johnson, created for the inimitable, incomparable Tracee Ellis Ross was an HONOR and a DREAM COME TRUE."

She went on to thank the creators, crew, and everyone else who contributed to the "magnificent" series. She saved her highest praise for her fellow castmates. "And most of all, to my castmates, my Johnson Family, you are the most SPECIAL people and I cherish you and our time together," she wrote. "I hope that the roles we played and the topics we tackled brought our audience many laughs but also insight on some serious issues of race and ethnicity." Fans can tune in for the final episode on Tuesday, May 18, on ABC.