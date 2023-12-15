This year's top box office movie just started streaming. Five months after it debuted in theaters, Barbie is now available to watch on Max. In addition to the original version of the film, there is also an American Sign Language version as well.

Barbie stars Margot Robbie as the iconic doll, along with Ryan Gosling as Ken. The film follows the pair as they set out on an adventure in the real world, after leaving Barbie Land. Other stars of the film include America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell, among others. The movie is directed by Greta Gerwig, from a script she wrote with Noah Baumbach.

In a previous interview with Collider, Robbie opened up about helping bring the film to life as a producer and shared some insight into her thought process before taking on the title role. "I didn't want whoever our director was going to be – Greta being the first choice, but if she had said no – I didn't want our director to feel pressured to put me in the role," she said. "So I was just really upfront about like, 'I won't be offended in the slightest. We could go to anyone. Whatever story you want to tell and whoever you want that to be, I support that. I've got skin in the game as a producer, I don't have skin in the game as an actor, so be free with that choice.'"

To Robbie's surprise, Gerwig was fully on board with casting her in the part. "She was like, 'Shut up, I want to write this for you.' And I was like, 'You might feel pressured to say that, but ...' and we did that dance for a while. And then eventually I just accepted that she did want me to play the role, and then she wrote it. She wrote me in and she wrote Ryan in, and it was our names printed in the script from the get-go: 'Barbie – Margot,' 'Ken – Ryan Gosling.'"

Inthe same interview, Gosling shared a little about his experience working with Gerwig as a director, saying, "Greta, she's just such a brilliant person and such an inclusive person. She's brilliant but incapable of being pretentious. I think what I admire so much about her work is that she doesn't allow herself to create a divide between drama and comedy, and she encourages everyone around her to do the same. So you end up mining places that are in the in-between and it feels very specific to her, but also something that you can relate to because it's more like life."