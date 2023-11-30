Everything Coming to Netflix, Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu and Peacock in December 2023
Get ready for 'The Crown' series finale, the premiere of ' Percy Jackson and the Olympians,' and more on streaming platforms in December.
'Tis the season for streaming, and all of the major streamers – Netflix, Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and Peacock – are unloading sleighs-full of titles in December 2023. With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror and the countdown to Christmas on, streamers are bulking up their content catalogues next month to help viewers stay entertained during the cold winter months.
Hitting Netflix next month will be a long list of titles to get excited about, among them being the debut of Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget and The Great British Baking Show: Holidays Season 6. The month will also see the debut of The Crown Season 6, Part 2, the final batch of episodes for the hit historical drama. Max subscribers will be able to tune into the season finales of The Gilded Age Season 2 and Rap Sh!t Season 2, as well as the debut of comedian Leo Reich's first solo stand-up special, Leo Reich: Literally Who Cares?!. Meanwhile, Disney-backed streamers Disney+ and Hulu will add everything from the highly-anticipated TV adaptation of Percy Jackson, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, the streaming debut of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and Letterkenny Season 12.
To enjoy the news titles to the fullest, you may want to consider signing up for a subscription. Most of these services offer a free trial period. Keep scrolling to see all the titles headed to the streaming services in December 2023.
Dec. 1
NETFLIX
May December -- NETFLIX FILM
Sweet Home: Season 2 (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Basketball Wives: Seasons 3-4
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Big Brother: Seasons 6 and 17
Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
Black Swan
Blockers
Boyz n the Hood
Burlesque
College Hill: Celebrity Edition: Season 1
Holey Moley: Seasons 1-2
Insidious
L.A. Confidential
Man of Steel
The Meg
Neighbors
Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin, More Problems: Season 1
Shazam!
She's All That
She's the Man
Suicide Squad
Taken
Taken 2
The Suicide Squad
Wonder Woman
Wonder Woman 1984
MAX
9 (2009)
Anna and the King (1999)
Behind Enemy Lines (2001)
The Biggest Little Farm (2019)
Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey (1991)
Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure (1989)
The Box (2009)
Clear and Present Danger (1994)
The Color Purple (1985)
Curse of the Pink Panther (1983)
Cut Bank (2015)
Denial (2016)
Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003)
Die Another Day (2002)
Doomsday (2008)
Elektra (2005)
Eye in the Sky (2016)
Flipped (2010)
For Your Eyes Only (1981)
From Russia with Love (1964)
Goldfinger (1965)
Hereafter (2010)
Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)
How To Eat Fried Worms (2006)
The Hunt For Red October (1990)
I Am
The Informant! (2009)
Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014)
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa (2013)
Jurassic World (2015)
License to Kill (1989)
Live and Let Die (1973)
The Longest Ride (2015)
Love in the Time of Cholera (2007)
The Lovers (2017)
Low Tide (2019)
Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)
Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (2015)
Meet the Batwheels, Season 1D (Cartoon Network)
Naked Lunch (1991)
Necessary Roughness (1991)
Notes on a Scandal (2007)
On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969)
Over Her Dead Body (2008)
Paranormal Activity (2009)
Paranormal Activity 2 (2010)
Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)
Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)
Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones (2014)
Patriot Games (1992)
The Pink Panther Strikes Again (1976)
The Pink Panther (1964)
Prancer: A Christmas Tale (2022)
Ramona and Beezus (2010)
Red Dawn (1984)
Return of the Pink Panther (1975)
Revenge of the Pink Panther (1978)
Semi-Pro (2008)
Sergio Leone: The Italian Who Invented America (2022)
A Shot In The Dark (1964)
Skyfall (2012)
Son of the Pink Panther (1993)
The Souvenir (2019)
The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)
The Strangers: Prey at Night (2018)
The Sum of All Fears (2002)
Timeline (2003)
Trail of the Pink Panther (1982)
Trainwreck (2015)
A View To Kill (1985)
Villeneuve Pironi: Racing's Untold Tragedy (2022)
The Women (2008)
The World is Not Enough (1999)
DISNEY+
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
The Shepherd – Premiere
Timeless Heroes: Indiana Jones & Harrison Ford – Premiere
PRIME VIDEO
7th Heaven S1-S11 (1997)
My Three Sons S1-S12 (1960
50 First Dates (2004)
Baywatch (2017)
Candy Cane Lane (2023)
Click (2006)
Cry Macho (2021)
Death Rides A Horse (1969)
Death Warrant (1990)
Forces Of Nature (1999)
Hot Tub Time Machine (2010)
I Wish (2011)
In The Heat Of The Night (1967)
Kiss The Girls (1997)
Little Man Tate (1991)
Made Of Honor (2008)
Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005)
Murphy's Law (1986)
Picture This (2008)
Stardust (2007)
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)
Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)
Star Trek: Nemesis (2002)
Support the Girls (2018)
Tales From the Darkside: The Movie (1990)
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021)
The Dead Zone (1983)
The Dirty Dozen (1967)
The Machinist (2004)
The Magnificent Seven (1960)
The Proposal (2009)
The Ring (2002)
The Turkey Bowl (2019)
The Wonderful Country (1959)
HULU
CoComelon – JJ's Animal Time: Complete Season 2
One Piece: Complete Season 11 (SUBBED)
Airheads
The Bourne Identity
The Bourne Supremacy
The Bourne Legacy
The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe
The Chronicles Of Narnia: Prince Caspian
The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Voyage Of The Dawn Treader
The Day The Earth Stood Still
District 9
Epic Movie
Epic
Ever After
Hansel And Gretel: Witch Hunters
Harry Brown
Harvard Park
High School High
High-rise
Hostel: Part III
Hudson Hawk
The Hustler
House Of Flying Daggers
Hustlers
Hysteria
I Am Number Four
Johnson Family Vacation
Juno
Magic Mike XXL
Magic Mike
The Marine
Masterminds
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
National Treasure
National Treasure: Book Of Secrets
The Omen
Paddington 2
Planet of the Apes (2001)
Shutter
The Sitter
Sommersby
Splash
Tombstone
War
A Walk in the Woods
When In Rome
You Again
PEACOCK
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, 1994
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls, 1995
The Chronicles of Riddick, 2004
Riddick, 2013
Commitment to Life, 2023
Darrow & Darrow Pilot, 2017
Darrow & Darrow: Body Of Evidence, 2018
Darrow & Darrow: In The Key Of Murder, 2018
Witness to Murder: A Darrow Mystery, 2019
Dream Moms, 2023
Everest, 2015
Exorcist: The Beginning, 2004
The Exorcist: Believer, 2023
The Family Man, 2000
Frost/Nixon, 2008
Fun with Dick and Jane, 2005
Game of Love, 2023
Heart of the Matter, 2022
The Journey Ahead, 2022
Jumanji, 1995
Just Go with It, 2011
Kajillionaire, 2020
Kick-Ass 2, 2013
The Last Witch Hunter, 2014
Love in Zion National: A National Park Romance, 2023
Man on the Moon, 1999
North to Home, 2022
Perfect Harmony, 2022
Pitch Black, 2000
Pitch Perfect, 2012
Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas, 2023 (Hallmark)+
A Winning Team, 2023
Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas, 1994
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry
ISU Speed Skating/Short Track – Day 1 – Stavanger, Norway
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
Notre Dame Hockey vs. Michigan
PGA TOUR Hero World Challenge – Round 2
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
TODAY (NBC)~
Transplant, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
USA Swimming Toyota US Open – Day 2
Velshi: Banned Book Club, New Episode (MSNBC)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Dec. 2
DISNEY+
Doctor Who: Wild Blue Yonder – Premiere
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
FIS Alpine World Cup – Beaver Creek – Men's DH
ISU Speed Skating/Short Track – Day 2 – Stavanger, Norway
Men's College Basketball – Big 5 Classic – Third-Place Game
Men's College Basketball – Big 5 Classic – Fifth-Place Game
Men's College Basketball – Big 5 Classic – Championship
My Norwegian Holiday, 2023 (Hallmark)+
NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
Notre Dame Hockey vs. Michigan
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
PGA TOUR Hero World Challenge – Round 3
Premier League Match Week 14
¿Qué Dicen los Famosos?, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode (NBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)
USA vs. China – Women's Soccer Friendly (Spanish)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Wall, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
Dec. 3
NETFLIX
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Welcome to Samdal-ri (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Holiday Party with Andrew and Zoe (Magnolia Network)
Maori Kuhawa And The Floating Worlds Time Forgot
OWN Holiday Movie: A Christmas Serenade (OWN) (2023)
Pets and Pickers, Season 2 (Animal Planet)
Teen Titans Go!: Great Holiday Escape & Christmas Magic (Cartoon Network)
PRIME VIDEO
Coach Prime S2 (2023)
Thursday Night Football (2023)
HULU
The Jingle Bell Jubilee
PEACOCK
Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Dateline 24/7, Holiday Whodunits Marathon
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry
FIS Alpine World Cup – Beaver Creek – Men's SG
Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)
ISU Speed Skating/Short Track – Day 3 – Stavanger, Norway
Meet the Press (NBC)
Meet the Press Reports
2023 NASCAR Awards Show
NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
A Not So Royal Christmas, 2023 (Hallmark)+
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
PGA TOUR Hero World Challenge – Final Round
Premier League Match Week 14
Sunday Night Football – Kansas City Chiefs vs. Green Bay Packers (English and Spanish)
Peacock Sunday NFL Final
Dec. 4
NETFLIX
Dew Drop Diaries: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
MAX
Murder In Boston: Roots, Rampage & Reckoning (HBO Original)
HULU
Mob Land
PEACOCK
Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Botched, Season 8, All Episodes (E!)
Christmas with a Kiss, 2023 (Hallmark)+
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
El Doctor del Pueblo, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
¿Qué Dicen los Famosos?, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
Symone, New Episode (MSNBC)
TODAY (NBC)~
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Dec. 5
NETFLIX
Stavros Halkias: Fat Rascal -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Top Chef: Seasons 6 and 15
MAX
Great Photo, Lovely Life (HBO Original) (2023)
Real Time Crime, Season 2 (ID)
DISNEY+
Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – Semi-Finals (Live 8/7c; same time as the broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location)
Isabel Preysler, My Christmas (Spanish Original) – Two-Part Special
PRIME VIDEO
Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016)
The Melodic Blue: Baby Keem (2023)
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
Barmageddon, Season 2, New Episode (USA)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Big Ten Men's Basketball – Indiana vs. Michigan
Big Ten Men's Basketball – Wisconsin vs. Michigan State
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry
Inside with Jen Psaki, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
Premier League Match Week 15
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)
Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
TODAY (NBC)~
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
USA vs. China – Women's Soccer Friendly (Spanish)
The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Dec. 6
NETFLIX
Blood Coast (FR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Christmas as Usual (NO) -- NETFLIX FILM
MAX
Street Outlaws vs. The World: After Hours (Discovery Channel)
DISNEY+
The Ghost and Molly McGee: White Christmess/Perfect Day (S2, 1 episode)
SuperKitties (S1, 3 episodes)
Villains of Valley View: A Very Villain Christmas (S2, 1 episode)
The Santa Clauses (Season 2) – Season Finale
Soundtrack #2 (Korean Original) – Two Episode Premiere
HULU
We Live Here: The Midwest: Documentary Premiere
A Historia Delas: Complete Season 1
Crazy Rich Asians
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry
Found, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
Premier League Match Week 15
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
TODAY (NBC)~
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Winter House, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
Dec. 7
NETFLIX
Analog Squad (TH) -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Archies (IN) -- NETFLIX FILM
Hilda: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
I Hate Christmas: Season 2 (IT) -- NETFLIX SERIES
High Tides (BE) -- NETFLIX SERIES
My Life With the Walter Boys -- NETFLIX SERIES
NAGA (SA) -- NETFLIX FILM
World War II: From the Frontlines (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
MAX
Boom Boom Bruno (Max Original)
Elmo & Tango Holiday Helpers (Max Original)
Vlad & Niki, Season 2C
HULU
Snapped: Complete Seasons 16-18
I Survived . . . Complete Season 5
I Survived a Crime: Complete Season 1
The Bling Ring: Special Premiere
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Beast, 2022
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Dino Pops, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)
Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (MSNBC)
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
Premier League Match Week 15
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
TODAY (NBC)~
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Dec. 8
NETFLIX
Blood Vessel (NG) -- NETFLIX FILM
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 6 (GB) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Leave the World Behind -- NETFLIX FILM
Women on the Edge (AR) -- NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
The Mission
Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever – Premiere
PRIME VIDEO
Dating Santa (2023)
Dealing with Christmas (2023)
Merry Little Batman (2023)
World's First Christmas (2023)
Your Christmas Or Mine 2 (2023)
HULU
Culprits: Complete Season 1
The Mission: Special Premiere
Proximity
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Christmas at the Opry, 2023 (NBC)
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry
ISU Speed Skating/Short Track – Day 1 – Tomaszów, Poland
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie, 2023 (Peacock Original Movie)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
PGA and LPGA TOUR – Grand Thornton Invitational – Round 1
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)
Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
To All a Good Night, 2023 (Hallmark)+
TODAY (NBC)~
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Dec. 9
NETFLIX
Love and Monsters
DISNEY+
Doctor Who: The Giggle – Premiere
HULU
Maestra: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
Meet Me Under the Mistletoe
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Croods: A New Age, 2020
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
ISU Speed Skating/Short Track – Day 1 – Beijing, China
ISU Speed Skating/Short Track – Day 2 – Tomaszów, Poland
Magic in Mistletoe, 2023 (Hallmark)+
NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
PGA and LPGA TOUR – Grand Thornton Invitational – Round 2
Premier League Match Week 15
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode (NBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
WWE NXT Deadline (English and Spanish)
Dec. 10
MAX
OWN Holiday Movie: A Christmas of Yes (OWN) (2023)
White House Christmas (2023) (HGTV)
HULU
The Matrix Resurrections
PEACOCK
Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
BOXXER – WBO World Cruiserweight Championship Bout: Chris Billam-Smith vs. Mateusz Masternak
Christmas on Cherry Lane, 2023 (Hallmark)+
Dateline 24/7, Holiday Whodunits Marathon
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry
Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)
ISU Speed Skating/Short Track – Day 2 – Beijing, China
ISU Speed Skating/Short Track – Day 3 – Tomaszów, Poland
Meet the Press (NBC)
Meet the Press Reports
NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
PGA and LPGA TOUR – Grand Thornton Invitational – Final Round
Premier League Match Week 15
¿Qué Dicen los Famosos?, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Sunday Night Football – Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys (English and Spanish)
Peacock Sunday NFL Final
Dec. 11
MAX
Peltz Beckham vs The Wedding Planners (discovery+ Original)
DISNEY+
Science Fair: The Series (Complete Season 1)
HULU
Science Fair: The Series: Complete Season 1
PEACOCK
Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
El Doctor del Pueblo, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Round and Round, 2023 (Hallmark)+
Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
Symone, New Episode (MSNBC)
TODAY (NBC)~
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Dec. 12
NETFLIX
Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Single's Inferno: Season 3 (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Under Pressure: The U.S. Women's World Cup Team -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
MAX
1000-lb Sisters, Season 4B (TLC)
sMothered, Season 5 (TLC)
Trees and Other Entanglements (HBO Original) (2023)
DISNEY+
Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – Finale (Live 8/7c; same time as the broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location)
PRIME VIDEO
Asteroid City (2023)
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
Barry Manilow's A Very Barry Christmas, 2023 (NBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry
Inside with Jen Psaki, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
TODAY (NBC)~
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Dec. 13
NETFLIX
1670 (PL) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Holiday in the Vineyards
The Influencer (CO) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Se Eu Fosse: Luísa Sonza (BR) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
The Curse of Oak Island (S2, 10 episodes)
Dance Moms (Complete Seasons 3-6 and 8)
Kiff (S1, 3 episodes)
Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S3, 4 episodes)
PJ Masks: Power Heroes Music Videos (Shorts) (S1, 5 episodes)
PJ Masks: Power Heroes (S1, 5 episodes)
Soundtrack #2 (Korean Original) – Episodes 3 and 4
HULU
Moving: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
Undead Unluck: Series Premiere (DUBBED)
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry
Halloween Ends, 2022
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
TODAY (NBC)~
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Vanderpump Rules: A Decade of Rumors and Lies (Extended Version), Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Winter House, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
Dec. 14
NETFLIX
As the Crow Flies: Season 2 (TR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Crown: Season 6 Part 2 (GB) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Married at First Sight: Season 14
Yu Yu Hakusho (JP) -- NETFLIX SERIES
HULU
Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 8
Swamp People: Complete Season 14
Blue Jean
Higher Power
I Was Possessed: Complete Season 1
A Nurse To Die For: Special Premiere
Top Shot: All-Stars: Complete Season 5
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Dragons: The Nine Realms, Season 8, All Episodes
Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (MSNBC)
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
TODAY (NBC)~
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Dec. 15
NETFLIX
Carol & The End of The World -- NETFLIX SERIES
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget (GB) -- NETFLIX FILM
Face to Face with ETA: Conversations with a Terrorist (ES) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Familia (MX) -- NETFLIX FILM
The Hills: Seasons 3-4
Yoh' Christmas (ZA) -- NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
The Giver (2014)
On the Tee, Season 1B
DISNEY+
CMA Country Christmas Special
APPLE TV+
The Family Plan
PRIME VIDEO
Reacher S2 (2023)
HULU
Such Brave Girls: Complete Season 1
CMA Country Christmas
2 Days In New York
Alan Partridge
Freakonomics
I Give It A Year
Lemon
Results
The Giver
White God
The Retirement Plan
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry
FIS Austria – W G 5km – Ramsau am Dachstein, AUT
FIS Austria – W HS97 – Ramsau am Dachstein, AUT
Inside Track: The Business of Formula 1 (CNBC)
ISU Speed Skating/Short Track – Day 1 – Seoul, Korea
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
PGA TOUR PNC Championship Golf – Pro-Am
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special, New Episode (NBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)
Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
TODAY (NBC)~
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Velshi: Banned Book Club, New Episode (MSNBC)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
When Calls the Heart, Seasons 1-7, All Episodes (Hallmark)
Dec. 16
MAX
Leo Reich: Literally Who Cares?! (HBO Original)
Mysteries of the Abandoned, Season 8B (Discovery Channel)
APPLE TV+
A Charlie Brown Christmas (Available on Dec. 16 and 17 only)
PEACOCK
2023 Indy Classic Men's Basketball – Arizona vs. Purdue
2023 Indy Classic Men's Basketball – Ball State vs. Indiana State
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
FIS Austria – M HS97 – Ramsau am Dachstein, AUT
FIS Austria – W HS97 – Ramsau am Dachstein,AUT
FIS Austria – W CC 5km – Ramsau am Dachstein, AUT
FIS Austria – M 10km – Ramsau am Dachstein, AUT
ISU Speed Skating/Short Track – Day 2 – Seoul, Korea
NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
PGA TOUR – PNC Championship Golf – Day 1
Premier League Match Week 17
Q-School Finals – Round 3
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode (NBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Secret Gift of Christmas, 2023 (Hallmark)+
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Dec. 17
MAX
OWN Holiday Movie: The Christmas Detective (OWN) (2023)
PEACOCK
Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Dateline 24/7, Holiday Whodunits Marathon
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry
FIS Austria – M HS97 – Ramsau am Dachstein, AUT
FIS Austria – M Compact 7.5km – Ramsau am Dachstein, AUT
FIS Snowboard World Cup – Copper Mountain – SB Big Air Finals
FIS Snowboard World Cup – Copper Mountain – SB Halfpipe Finals
Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)
Meet the Press (NBC)
Meet the Press Reports
NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
PGA TOUR – PNC Championship Golf – Final Round
Premier League Match Week 17
Q-School Finals – Final Round
Sealed with a List, 2023 (Hallmark)+
Sunday Night Football – Baltimore Ravens vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (English and Spanish)
Peacock Sunday NFL Final
Dec. 18
NETFLIX
Mush-Mush and the Mushables
MAX
Good Cop Bad Cop (ID)
Gwyneth vs Terry: The Ski Crash Trial (discovery+ Original)
World's First Battlefield (Science Channel)
Yellowstone Wardens, Season 3 (Animal Planet)
PEACOCK
Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
El Doctor del Pueblo, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry
Friends & Family Christmas, 2023 (Hallmark)+
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
Symone, New Episode (MSNBC)
TODAY (NBC)~
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Dec. 19
NETFLIX
Project Runway: Season 17
Trevor Noah: Where Was I -- NETFLIX COMEDY
MAX
90 Day Pillow Talk: The Other Way, Season 5 (TLC)
Border Control: Sweden
Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 2 (Discovery Channel)
PRIME VIDEO
Every Body (2023)
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry
Homicide for the Holidays, Season 5, New Episodes (Oxygen)
Inside with Jen Psaki, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
Password, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)
Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
TODAY (NBC)~
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Dec. 20
NETFLIX
Cindy la Regia: The High School Years (MX) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Love is Blind Brazil: After the Altar (BZ) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Maestro -- NETFLIX FILM
Taming of the Shrewd 2 (PL) -- NETFLIX FILM
MAX
American Masters: Leonard Bernstein: Reaching for the Note (1998)
Daniel (HBO Original) (2023)
DISNEY+
Hailey's On It!: We Wish You a Merry Chaos-mas (S1, 1 episode)
Pupstruction (S1, 4 episodes)
Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Two Episode Premiere
Soundtrack #2 (Korean Original) – Episodes 5 and 6
Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life (Season 2) (UK Original) – Special Christmas Episode
HULU
Dragons of Wonderhatch: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
Woori the Virgin: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
Boom For Real: The Late Teenage Years Of Jean-Michel Basquiat
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas, 2000
Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town, 1970
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
The Voice, Season 24, New Episodes (NBC)
TODAY (NBC)~
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Winter House, Season 3, New Episodes (Bravo)
Dec. 21
NETFLIX
Flipping Out: Seasons 4-5
Like Flowers in Sand (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Supa Team 4: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FILM
MAX
Engineering Catastrophes, Season 5B (Science Channel)
Gary Gulman: Born on 3rd Base (Max Original)
PRIME VIDEO
Gigolò per caso (2023)
HULU
Horimiya: Season 2 Premiere (DUBBED)
Murder In-Law: Complete Season 1
Nightwatch: Complete Season 5
Truck Night in America: Complete Season 1
A View To Kill For: Special Premiere
Operation Napoleon
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Big Ten Men's Basketball – LeMoyne vs. Penn State
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Dr. Death, Season 2, All Episodes (Peacock Original)
Dr. Death: Cutthroat Conman, 2023 (Peacock Original Doc)
Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (MSNBC)
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, New Episode (Peacock Original)
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
TODAY (NBC)~
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Dec. 22
NETFLIX
Gyeongseong Creature: Season 1 Part 1 (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire -- NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Marvel Studios' What If...? Season 2 – Premiere
HULU
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation: Season 2 Part 1 Premiere (DUBBED)
Maggie Moore(s)
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Miracle in Bethlehem, PA, 2023 (Hallmark)
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)
Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
TODAY (NBC)~
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Dec. 23
MAX
Bering Sea Gold, Season 12 (Discovery Channel)
DISNEY+
Marvel Studios' What If...? Season 2 – Episode 2
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry
NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
Premier League Match Week 18
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Sunday Night Football – Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (English and Spanish)
Sunday Night Football – Peacock Holiday Exclusive: Buffalo Bills vs. LA Chargers (English and Spanish)
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Dec. 24
NETFLIX
A Vampire in the Family (BR) -- NETFLIX FILM
The Manny (MX) -- NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
OWN Holiday Movie: Christmas Revisited (OWN) (2023)
Spirited Away: Live On Stage (2023)
DISNEY+
Marvel Studios' What If...? Season 2 – Episode 3
PEACOCK
Dateline 24/7, Holiday Whodunits Marathon
Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)
Meet the Press (NBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)
Dec. 25
NETFLIX
Ricky Gervais: Armageddon (GB) -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1
MAX
90 Day Fiance: Holiday Special 2023, #1 (TLC)
Scooby-Doo! and Krypto, Too! (2023)
DISNEY+
Doctor Who Holiday Special: The Church on Ruby Road – Premiere
Marvel Studios' What If...? Season 2 – Episode 4
PRIME VIDEO
The Flash (2023)
HULU
Once Upon a Time In Hollywood
PEACOCK
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)
Dec. 26
NETFLIX
Thank You, I'm Sorry (SE) -- NETFLIX FILM
MAX
90 Day Fiance: Holiday Special 2023, #2 (TLC)
Building Outside the Lines (Magnolia Network)
Superchef Grudge Match, Season 2 (Food Network)
Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?, Season 2 (HGTV)
DISNEY+
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
Marvel Studios' What If...? Season 2 – Episode 5
PRIME VIDEO
Sound of Freedom (2023)
HULU
Letterkenny: Complete Season 12
The Devil is a Part-Timer!: Season 2, Part 2 Premiere (DUBBED)
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
Premier League Match Week 19
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
TODAY (NBC)~
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Dec. 27
NETFLIX
Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
Me & Winnie the Pooh (S1, 9 episodes)
Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (Shorts) (S1, 11 episodes)
Rewind the '90s (S1, 10 episodes)
Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Episode 3
Marvel Studios' What If...? Season 2 – Episode 6
PRIME VIDEO
Terminator: Genisys (2015)
HULU
Rewind the '90s: Complete Season 1
Raffa: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
Premier League Match Week 19
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
TODAY (NBC)~
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Dec. 28
NETFLIX
Pokémon Concierge (JP) -- NETFLIX FAMILY
MAX
Married to Real Estate, Season 3 (HGTV)
Oprah and The Color Purple Journey (Max Original) (2023)
DISNEY+
Marvel Studios' What If...? Season 2 – Episode 7
HULU
Married at First Sight: Complete Season 16
An Amish Murder: Special Premiere
Happy Face Killer: Special Premiere
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry
FIS Austria – GS Run 1 – Lienz
FIS Austria – GS Run 2 – Lienz
Premier League Match Week 19
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (MSNBC)
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, New Episode (Peacock Original)
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
TODAY (NBC)~
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Dec. 29
NETFLIX
Berlin (ES) -- NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
In With the Old, Seasons 5 (Magnolia Network)
Restoring Galveston: The Inn (Magnolia Network)
The Established Home, Season 3 (Magnolia Network)
DISNEY+
Marvel Studios' What If...? Season 2 – Episode 8
HULU
It Lives Inside
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Big Ten Men's College Basketball – Maine vs. Minnesota
Big Ten Men's College Basketball – Jackson State vs. Northwestern
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry
FIS Austria – SL Run 1 – Lienz
FIS Austria – SL Run 2 – Lienz
NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
TODAY (NBC)~
Transplant, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Dec. 30
MAX
Amina's Way (OWN)
Time Bomb Y2K (HBO Original) (2023)
DISNEY+
Marvel Studios' What If...? Season 2 – Episode 9
PRIME VIDEO
Baby Shark's Big Show S1 (2021)
Blue's Clues S1 (1996)
Blue's Clues & You S1-S2 (2020)
Hit The Floor S1-S4 (2013)
Moesha S1-S6 (1997)
Sister Sister S1-S6 (1994)
Team Umizoomi S1 (2010)
The Affair S1-S5 (2014)
Tyler Perry's Ruthless S1-S2 (2021)
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
Notre Dame Hockey vs Augustana
Premier League Match Week 20
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Dec. 31
NETFLIX
Blippi Wonders: Season 3
The Millionaire Matchmaker: Seasons 3-4
HULU
The ABCs Of Death 2
The ABCs Of Death
Bad Milo!
Honeymoon
I Saw The Devil
Jack And Diane
Marrowbone
Satanic
Splinter
Vanishing On 7th Street
V/H/S
V/H/S 2
V/H/S: Viral
XX
Zombieland: Double Tap
PEACOCK
Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Dateline 24/7, Holiday Whodunits Marathon
Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry
Premier League Match Week 20
Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
Notre Dame Hockey vs. Augustana
Sunday Night Football – Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings (English and Spanish)