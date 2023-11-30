Everything Coming to Netflix, Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu and Peacock in December 2023

'Tis the season for streaming, and all of the major streamers – Netflix, Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and Peacock – are unloading sleighs-full of titles in December 2023. With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror and the countdown to Christmas on, streamers are bulking up their content catalogues next month to help viewers stay entertained during the cold winter months. Hitting Netflix next month will be a long list of titles to get excited about, among them being the debut of Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget and The Great British Baking Show: Holidays Season 6. The month will also see the debut of The Crown Season 6, Part 2, the final batch of episodes for the hit historical drama. Max subscribers will be able to tune into the season finales of The Gilded Age Season 2 and Rap Sh!t Season 2, as well as the debut of comedian Leo Reich's first solo stand-up special, Leo Reich: Literally Who Cares?!. Meanwhile, Disney-backed streamers Disney+ and Hulu will add everything from the highly-anticipated TV adaptation of Percy Jackson, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, the streaming debut of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and Letterkenny Season 12. To enjoy the news titles to the fullest, you may want to consider signing up for a subscription. You can sign up for Disney+ here, Hulu by clicking here, Prime Video here, and Peacock here. Most of these services offer a free trial period. Keep scrolling to see all the titles headed to the streaming services in December 2023.

Dec. 1 NETFLIX

May December -- NETFLIX FILM

Sweet Home: Season 2 (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Basketball Wives: Seasons 3-4

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Big Brother: Seasons 6 and 17

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Black Swan

Blockers

Boyz n the Hood

Burlesque

College Hill: Celebrity Edition: Season 1

Holey Moley: Seasons 1-2

Insidious

L.A. Confidential

Man of Steel

The Meg

Neighbors

Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin, More Problems: Season 1

Shazam!

She's All That

She's the Man

Suicide Squad

Taken

Taken 2

The Suicide Squad

Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman 1984 MAX

9 (2009)

Anna and the King (1999)

Behind Enemy Lines (2001)

The Biggest Little Farm (2019)

Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey (1991)

Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure (1989)

The Box (2009)

Clear and Present Danger (1994)

The Color Purple (1985)

Curse of the Pink Panther (1983)

Cut Bank (2015)

Denial (2016)

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003)

Die Another Day (2002)

Doomsday (2008)

Elektra (2005)

Eye in the Sky (2016)

Flipped (2010)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

From Russia with Love (1964)

Goldfinger (1965)

Hereafter (2010)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

How To Eat Fried Worms (2006)

The Hunt For Red October (1990)

I Am

The Informant! (2009)

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014)

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa (2013)

Jurassic World (2015)

License to Kill (1989)

Live and Let Die (1973)

The Longest Ride (2015)

Love in the Time of Cholera (2007)

The Lovers (2017)

Low Tide (2019)

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (2015)

Meet the Batwheels, Season 1D (Cartoon Network)

Naked Lunch (1991)

Necessary Roughness (1991)

Notes on a Scandal (2007)

On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969)

Over Her Dead Body (2008)

Paranormal Activity (2009)

Paranormal Activity 2 (2010)

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)

Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)

Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones (2014)

Patriot Games (1992)

The Pink Panther Strikes Again (1976)

The Pink Panther (1964)

Prancer: A Christmas Tale (2022)

Ramona and Beezus (2010)

Red Dawn (1984)

Return of the Pink Panther (1975)

Revenge of the Pink Panther (1978)

Semi-Pro (2008)

Sergio Leone: The Italian Who Invented America (2022)

A Shot In The Dark (1964)

Skyfall (2012)

Son of the Pink Panther (1993)

The Souvenir (2019)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

The Strangers: Prey at Night (2018)

The Sum of All Fears (2002)

Timeline (2003)

Trail of the Pink Panther (1982)

Trainwreck (2015)

A View To Kill (1985)

Villeneuve Pironi: Racing's Untold Tragedy (2022)

The Women (2008)

The World is Not Enough (1999) DISNEY+

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

The Shepherd – Premiere

Timeless Heroes: Indiana Jones & Harrison Ford – Premiere PRIME VIDEO

7th Heaven S1-S11 (1997)

My Three Sons S1-S12 (1960

50 First Dates (2004)

Baywatch (2017)

Candy Cane Lane (2023)

Click (2006)

Cry Macho (2021)

Death Rides A Horse (1969)

Death Warrant (1990)

Forces Of Nature (1999)

Hot Tub Time Machine (2010)

I Wish (2011)

In The Heat Of The Night (1967)

Kiss The Girls (1997)

Little Man Tate (1991)

Made Of Honor (2008)

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005)

Murphy's Law (1986)

Picture This (2008)

Stardust (2007)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek: Nemesis (2002)

Support the Girls (2018)

Tales From the Darkside: The Movie (1990)

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021)

The Dead Zone (1983)

The Dirty Dozen (1967)

The Machinist (2004)

The Magnificent Seven (1960)

The Proposal (2009)

The Ring (2002)

The Turkey Bowl (2019)

The Wonderful Country (1959) HULU

CoComelon – JJ's Animal Time: Complete Season 2

One Piece: Complete Season 11 (SUBBED)

Airheads

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Supremacy

The Bourne Legacy

The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe

The Chronicles Of Narnia: Prince Caspian

The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Voyage Of The Dawn Treader

The Day The Earth Stood Still

District 9

Epic Movie

Epic

Ever After

Hansel And Gretel: Witch Hunters

Harry Brown

Harvard Park

High School High

High-rise

Hostel: Part III

Hudson Hawk

The Hustler

House Of Flying Daggers

Hustlers

Hysteria

I Am Number Four

Johnson Family Vacation

Juno

Magic Mike XXL

Magic Mike

The Marine

Masterminds

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

National Treasure

National Treasure: Book Of Secrets

The Omen

Paddington 2

Planet of the Apes (2001)

Shutter

The Sitter

Sommersby

Splash

Tombstone

War

A Walk in the Woods

When In Rome

You Again PEACOCK

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, 1994

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls, 1995

The Chronicles of Riddick, 2004

Riddick, 2013

Commitment to Life, 2023

Darrow & Darrow Pilot, 2017

Darrow & Darrow: Body Of Evidence, 2018

Darrow & Darrow: In The Key Of Murder, 2018

Witness to Murder: A Darrow Mystery, 2019

Dream Moms, 2023

Everest, 2015

Exorcist: The Beginning, 2004

The Exorcist: Believer, 2023

The Family Man, 2000

Frost/Nixon, 2008

Fun with Dick and Jane, 2005

Game of Love, 2023

Heart of the Matter, 2022

The Journey Ahead, 2022

Jumanji, 1995

Just Go with It, 2011

Kajillionaire, 2020

Kick-Ass 2, 2013

The Last Witch Hunter, 2014

Love in Zion National: A National Park Romance, 2023

Man on the Moon, 1999

North to Home, 2022

Perfect Harmony, 2022

Pitch Black, 2000

Pitch Perfect, 2012

Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas, 2023 (Hallmark)+

A Winning Team, 2023

Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas, 1994

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry

ISU Speed Skating/Short Track – Day 1 – Stavanger, Norway

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

Notre Dame Hockey vs. Michigan

PGA TOUR Hero World Challenge – Round 2

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

Transplant, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

USA Swimming Toyota US Open – Day 2

Velshi: Banned Book Club, New Episode (MSNBC)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Dec. 2 DISNEY+

Doctor Who: Wild Blue Yonder – Premiere PEACOCK

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

FIS Alpine World Cup – Beaver Creek – Men's DH

ISU Speed Skating/Short Track – Day 2 – Stavanger, Norway

Men's College Basketball – Big 5 Classic – Third-Place Game

Men's College Basketball – Big 5 Classic – Fifth-Place Game

Men's College Basketball – Big 5 Classic – Championship

My Norwegian Holiday, 2023 (Hallmark)+

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

Notre Dame Hockey vs. Michigan

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)

PGA TOUR Hero World Challenge – Round 3

Premier League Match Week 14

¿Qué Dicen los Famosos?, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode (NBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)

USA vs. China – Women's Soccer Friendly (Spanish)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Dec. 3 NETFLIX

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Welcome to Samdal-ri (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES MAX

Holiday Party with Andrew and Zoe (Magnolia Network)

Maori Kuhawa And The Floating Worlds Time Forgot

OWN Holiday Movie: A Christmas Serenade (OWN) (2023)

Pets and Pickers, Season 2 (Animal Planet)

Teen Titans Go!: Great Holiday Escape & Christmas Magic (Cartoon Network) PRIME VIDEO

Coach Prime S2 (2023)

Thursday Night Football (2023) HULU

The Jingle Bell Jubilee PEACOCK

Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Dateline 24/7, Holiday Whodunits Marathon

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry

FIS Alpine World Cup – Beaver Creek – Men's SG

Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)

ISU Speed Skating/Short Track – Day 3 – Stavanger, Norway

Meet the Press (NBC)

Meet the Press Reports

2023 NASCAR Awards Show

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

A Not So Royal Christmas, 2023 (Hallmark)+

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)

PGA TOUR Hero World Challenge – Final Round

Premier League Match Week 14

Sunday Night Football – Kansas City Chiefs vs. Green Bay Packers (English and Spanish)

Dec. 4 NETFLIX

Dew Drop Diaries: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY MAX

Murder In Boston: Roots, Rampage & Reckoning (HBO Original) HULU

Mob Land PEACOCK

Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Botched, Season 8, All Episodes (E!)

Christmas with a Kiss, 2023 (Hallmark)+

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

El Doctor del Pueblo, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

¿Qué Dicen los Famosos?, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

Symone, New Episode (MSNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

Dec. 5 NETFLIX

Stavros Halkias: Fat Rascal -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Top Chef: Seasons 6 and 15 MAX

Great Photo, Lovely Life (HBO Original) (2023)

Real Time Crime, Season 2 (ID) DISNEY+

Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – Semi-Finals (Live 8/7c; same time as the broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location)

Isabel Preysler, My Christmas (Spanish Original) – Two-Part Special PRIME VIDEO

Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016)

The Melodic Blue: Baby Keem (2023) PEACOCK

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

Barmageddon, Season 2, New Episode (USA)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Big Ten Men's Basketball – Indiana vs. Michigan

Big Ten Men's Basketball – Wisconsin vs. Michigan State

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry

Inside with Jen Psaki, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

Premier League Match Week 15

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

USA vs. China – Women's Soccer Friendly (Spanish)

The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Dec. 6 NETFLIX

Blood Coast (FR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Christmas as Usual (NO) -- NETFLIX FILM MAX

Street Outlaws vs. The World: After Hours (Discovery Channel) DISNEY+

The Ghost and Molly McGee: White Christmess/Perfect Day (S2, 1 episode)

SuperKitties (S1, 3 episodes)

Villains of Valley View: A Very Villain Christmas (S2, 1 episode)

The Santa Clauses (Season 2) – Season Finale

Soundtrack #2 (Korean Original) – Two Episode Premiere HULU

We Live Here: The Midwest: Documentary Premiere

A Historia Delas: Complete Season 1

Crazy Rich Asians PEACOCK

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry

Found, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

Premier League Match Week 15

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Dec. 7 NETFLIX

Analog Squad (TH) -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Archies (IN) -- NETFLIX FILM

Hilda: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

I Hate Christmas: Season 2 (IT) -- NETFLIX SERIES

High Tides (BE) -- NETFLIX SERIES

My Life With the Walter Boys -- NETFLIX SERIES

NAGA (SA) -- NETFLIX FILM

World War II: From the Frontlines (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY MAX

Boom Boom Bruno (Max Original)

Elmo & Tango Holiday Helpers (Max Original)

Vlad & Niki, Season 2C HULU

Snapped: Complete Seasons 16-18

I Survived . . . Complete Season 5

I Survived a Crime: Complete Season 1

The Bling Ring: Special Premiere PEACOCK

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Beast, 2022

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Dino Pops, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (MSNBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

Premier League Match Week 15

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Dec. 8 NETFLIX

Blood Vessel (NG) -- NETFLIX FILM

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 6 (GB) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Leave the World Behind -- NETFLIX FILM

Women on the Edge (AR) -- NETFLIX FILM DISNEY+

The Mission

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever – Premiere PRIME VIDEO

Dating Santa (2023)

Dealing with Christmas (2023)

Merry Little Batman (2023)

World's First Christmas (2023)

Your Christmas Or Mine 2 (2023) HULU

Culprits: Complete Season 1

The Mission: Special Premiere

Proximity PEACOCK

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Christmas at the Opry, 2023 (NBC)

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry

ISU Speed Skating/Short Track – Day 1 – Tomaszów, Poland

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie, 2023 (Peacock Original Movie)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

PGA and LPGA TOUR – Grand Thornton Invitational – Round 1

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

To All a Good Night, 2023 (Hallmark)+

TODAY (NBC)~

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Dec. 9 NETFLIX

Love and Monsters DISNEY+

Doctor Who: The Giggle – Premiere HULU

Maestra: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

Meet Me Under the Mistletoe PEACOCK

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

The Croods: A New Age, 2020

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

ISU Speed Skating/Short Track – Day 1 – Beijing, China

ISU Speed Skating/Short Track – Day 2 – Tomaszów, Poland

Magic in Mistletoe, 2023 (Hallmark)+

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)

PGA and LPGA TOUR – Grand Thornton Invitational – Round 2

Premier League Match Week 15

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode (NBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Dec. 10 MAX

OWN Holiday Movie: A Christmas of Yes (OWN) (2023)

White House Christmas (2023) (HGTV) HULU

The Matrix Resurrections PEACOCK

Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

BOXXER – WBO World Cruiserweight Championship Bout: Chris Billam-Smith vs. Mateusz Masternak

Christmas on Cherry Lane, 2023 (Hallmark)+

Dateline 24/7, Holiday Whodunits Marathon

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry

Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)

ISU Speed Skating/Short Track – Day 2 – Beijing, China

ISU Speed Skating/Short Track – Day 3 – Tomaszów, Poland

Meet the Press (NBC)

Meet the Press Reports

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)

PGA and LPGA TOUR – Grand Thornton Invitational – Final Round

Premier League Match Week 15

¿Qué Dicen los Famosos?, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Sunday Night Football – Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys (English and Spanish)

Dec. 11 MAX

Peltz Beckham vs The Wedding Planners (discovery+ Original) DISNEY+

Science Fair: The Series (Complete Season 1) HULU

Science Fair: The Series: Complete Season 1 PEACOCK

Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

El Doctor del Pueblo, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Round and Round, 2023 (Hallmark)+

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

Symone, New Episode (MSNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

Dec. 12 NETFLIX

Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Single's Inferno: Season 3 (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Under Pressure: The U.S. Women's World Cup Team -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY MAX

1000-lb Sisters, Season 4B (TLC)

sMothered, Season 5 (TLC)

Trees and Other Entanglements (HBO Original) (2023) DISNEY+

Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – Finale (Live 8/7c; same time as the broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location) PRIME VIDEO

Asteroid City (2023) PEACOCK

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

Barry Manilow's A Very Barry Christmas, 2023 (NBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry

Inside with Jen Psaki, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Dec. 13 NETFLIX

1670 (PL) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Holiday in the Vineyards

The Influencer (CO) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Se Eu Fosse: Luísa Sonza (BR) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY DISNEY+

The Curse of Oak Island (S2, 10 episodes)

Dance Moms (Complete Seasons 3-6 and 8)

Kiff (S1, 3 episodes)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S3, 4 episodes)

PJ Masks: Power Heroes Music Videos (Shorts) (S1, 5 episodes)

PJ Masks: Power Heroes (S1, 5 episodes)

Soundtrack #2 (Korean Original) – Episodes 3 and 4 HULU

Moving: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Undead Unluck: Series Premiere (DUBBED) PEACOCK

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry

Halloween Ends, 2022

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Vanderpump Rules: A Decade of Rumors and Lies (Extended Version), Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Dec. 14 NETFLIX

As the Crow Flies: Season 2 (TR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Crown: Season 6 Part 2 (GB) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Married at First Sight: Season 14

Yu Yu Hakusho (JP) -- NETFLIX SERIES HULU

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 8

Swamp People: Complete Season 14

Blue Jean

Higher Power

I Was Possessed: Complete Season 1

A Nurse To Die For: Special Premiere

Top Shot: All-Stars: Complete Season 5 PEACOCK

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Dragons: The Nine Realms, Season 8, All Episodes

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (MSNBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Dec. 15 NETFLIX

Carol & The End of The World -- NETFLIX SERIES

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget (GB) -- NETFLIX FILM

Face to Face with ETA: Conversations with a Terrorist (ES) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Familia (MX) -- NETFLIX FILM

The Hills: Seasons 3-4

Yoh' Christmas (ZA) -- NETFLIX SERIES MAX

The Giver (2014)

On the Tee, Season 1B DISNEY+

CMA Country Christmas Special APPLE TV+

The Family Plan PRIME VIDEO

Reacher S2 (2023) HULU

Such Brave Girls: Complete Season 1

CMA Country Christmas

2 Days In New York

Alan Partridge

Freakonomics

I Give It A Year

Lemon

Results

The Giver

White God

The Retirement Plan PEACOCK

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry

FIS Austria – W G 5km – Ramsau am Dachstein, AUT

FIS Austria – W HS97 – Ramsau am Dachstein, AUT

Inside Track: The Business of Formula 1 (CNBC)

ISU Speed Skating/Short Track – Day 1 – Seoul, Korea

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

PGA TOUR PNC Championship Golf – Pro-Am

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special, New Episode (NBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Velshi: Banned Book Club, New Episode (MSNBC)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Dec. 16 MAX

Leo Reich: Literally Who Cares?! (HBO Original)

Mysteries of the Abandoned, Season 8B (Discovery Channel) APPLE TV+

A Charlie Brown Christmas (Available on Dec. 16 and 17 only) PEACOCK

2023 Indy Classic Men's Basketball – Arizona vs. Purdue

2023 Indy Classic Men's Basketball – Ball State vs. Indiana State

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

FIS Austria – M HS97 – Ramsau am Dachstein, AUT

FIS Austria – W HS97 – Ramsau am Dachstein,AUT

FIS Austria – W CC 5km – Ramsau am Dachstein, AUT

FIS Austria – M 10km – Ramsau am Dachstein, AUT

ISU Speed Skating/Short Track – Day 2 – Seoul, Korea

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)

PGA TOUR – PNC Championship Golf – Day 1

Premier League Match Week 17

Q-School Finals – Round 3

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode (NBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Secret Gift of Christmas, 2023 (Hallmark)+

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Dec. 17 MAX

OWN Holiday Movie: The Christmas Detective (OWN) (2023) PEACOCK

Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Dateline 24/7, Holiday Whodunits Marathon

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry

FIS Austria – M HS97 – Ramsau am Dachstein, AUT

FIS Austria – M Compact 7.5km – Ramsau am Dachstein, AUT

FIS Snowboard World Cup – Copper Mountain – SB Big Air Finals

FIS Snowboard World Cup – Copper Mountain – SB Halfpipe Finals

Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)

Meet the Press (NBC)

Meet the Press Reports

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)

PGA TOUR – PNC Championship Golf – Final Round

Premier League Match Week 17

Q-School Finals – Final Round

Sealed with a List, 2023 (Hallmark)+

Sunday Night Football – Baltimore Ravens vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (English and Spanish)

Dec. 18 NETFLIX

Mush-Mush and the Mushables MAX

Good Cop Bad Cop (ID)

Gwyneth vs Terry: The Ski Crash Trial (discovery+ Original)

World's First Battlefield (Science Channel)

Yellowstone Wardens, Season 3 (Animal Planet) PEACOCK

Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

El Doctor del Pueblo, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry

Friends & Family Christmas, 2023 (Hallmark)+

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

Symone, New Episode (MSNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

Dec. 19 NETFLIX

Project Runway: Season 17

Trevor Noah: Where Was I -- NETFLIX COMEDY MAX

90 Day Pillow Talk: The Other Way, Season 5 (TLC)

Border Control: Sweden

Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 2 (Discovery Channel) PRIME VIDEO

Every Body (2023) PEACOCK

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry

Homicide for the Holidays, Season 5, New Episodes (Oxygen)

Inside with Jen Psaki, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

Password, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

Dec. 20 NETFLIX

Cindy la Regia: The High School Years (MX) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Love is Blind Brazil: After the Altar (BZ) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Maestro -- NETFLIX FILM

Taming of the Shrewd 2 (PL) -- NETFLIX FILM MAX

American Masters: Leonard Bernstein: Reaching for the Note (1998)

Daniel (HBO Original) (2023) DISNEY+

Hailey's On It!: We Wish You a Merry Chaos-mas (S1, 1 episode)

Pupstruction (S1, 4 episodes)

Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Two Episode Premiere

Soundtrack #2 (Korean Original) – Episodes 5 and 6

Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life (Season 2) (UK Original) – Special Christmas Episode HULU

Dragons of Wonderhatch: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

Woori the Virgin: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

Boom For Real: The Late Teenage Years Of Jean-Michel Basquiat PEACOCK

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas, 2000

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town, 1970

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

The Voice, Season 24, New Episodes (NBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Dec. 21 NETFLIX

Flipping Out: Seasons 4-5

Like Flowers in Sand (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Supa Team 4: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FILM MAX

Engineering Catastrophes, Season 5B (Science Channel)

Gary Gulman: Born on 3rd Base (Max Original) PRIME VIDEO

Gigolò per caso (2023) HULU

Horimiya: Season 2 Premiere (DUBBED)

Murder In-Law: Complete Season 1

Nightwatch: Complete Season 5

Truck Night in America: Complete Season 1

A View To Kill For: Special Premiere

Operation Napoleon PEACOCK

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Big Ten Men's Basketball – LeMoyne vs. Penn State

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Dr. Death, Season 2, All Episodes (Peacock Original)

Dr. Death: Cutthroat Conman, 2023 (Peacock Original Doc)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (MSNBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, New Episode (Peacock Original)

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Dec. 22 NETFLIX

Gyeongseong Creature: Season 1 Part 1 (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire -- NETFLIX FILM DISNEY+

Marvel Studios' What If...? Season 2 – Premiere HULU

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation: Season 2 Part 1 Premiere (DUBBED)

Maggie Moore(s) PEACOCK

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Miracle in Bethlehem, PA, 2023 (Hallmark)

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Dec. 23 MAX

Bering Sea Gold, Season 12 (Discovery Channel) DISNEY+

Marvel Studios' What If...? Season 2 – Episode 2 PEACOCK

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

Premier League Match Week 18

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Sunday Night Football – Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (English and Spanish)

Sunday Night Football – Peacock Holiday Exclusive: Buffalo Bills vs. LA Chargers (English and Spanish)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Dec. 24 NETFLIX

A Vampire in the Family (BR) -- NETFLIX FILM

The Manny (MX) -- NETFLIX SERIES MAX

OWN Holiday Movie: Christmas Revisited (OWN) (2023)

Spirited Away: Live On Stage (2023) DISNEY+

Marvel Studios' What If...? Season 2 – Episode 3 PEACOCK

Dateline 24/7, Holiday Whodunits Marathon

Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)

Meet the Press (NBC)

Dec. 25 NETFLIX

Ricky Gervais: Armageddon (GB) -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1 MAX

90 Day Fiance: Holiday Special 2023, #1 (TLC)

Scooby-Doo! and Krypto, Too! (2023) DISNEY+

Doctor Who Holiday Special: The Church on Ruby Road – Premiere

Marvel Studios' What If...? Season 2 – Episode 4 PRIME VIDEO

The Flash (2023) HULU

Once Upon a Time In Hollywood PEACOCK

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Dec. 26 NETFLIX

Thank You, I'm Sorry (SE) -- NETFLIX FILM MAX

90 Day Fiance: Holiday Special 2023, #2 (TLC)

Building Outside the Lines (Magnolia Network)

Superchef Grudge Match, Season 2 (Food Network)

Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?, Season 2 (HGTV) DISNEY+

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

Marvel Studios' What If...? Season 2 – Episode 5 PRIME VIDEO

Sound of Freedom (2023) HULU

Letterkenny: Complete Season 12

The Devil is a Part-Timer!: Season 2, Part 2 Premiere (DUBBED) PEACOCK

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

Premier League Match Week 19

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

Dec. 27 NETFLIX

Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY DISNEY+

Me & Winnie the Pooh (S1, 9 episodes)

Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (Shorts) (S1, 11 episodes)

Rewind the '90s (S1, 10 episodes)

Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Episode 3

Marvel Studios' What If...? Season 2 – Episode 6 PRIME VIDEO

Terminator: Genisys (2015) HULU

Rewind the '90s: Complete Season 1

Raffa: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED) PEACOCK

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

Premier League Match Week 19

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

Dec. 28 NETFLIX

Pokémon Concierge (JP) -- NETFLIX FAMILY MAX

Married to Real Estate, Season 3 (HGTV)

Oprah and The Color Purple Journey (Max Original) (2023) DISNEY+

Marvel Studios' What If...? Season 2 – Episode 7 HULU

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 16

An Amish Murder: Special Premiere

Happy Face Killer: Special Premiere PEACOCK

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry

FIS Austria – GS Run 1 – Lienz

FIS Austria – GS Run 2 – Lienz

Premier League Match Week 19

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (MSNBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, New Episode (Peacock Original)

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

Dec. 29 NETFLIX

Berlin (ES) -- NETFLIX SERIES MAX

In With the Old, Seasons 5 (Magnolia Network)

Restoring Galveston: The Inn (Magnolia Network)

The Established Home, Season 3 (Magnolia Network) DISNEY+

Marvel Studios' What If...? Season 2 – Episode 8 HULU

It Lives Inside PEACOCK

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Big Ten Men's College Basketball – Maine vs. Minnesota

Big Ten Men's College Basketball – Jackson State vs. Northwestern

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry

FIS Austria – SL Run 1 – Lienz

FIS Austria – SL Run 2 – Lienz

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

Transplant, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Dec. 30 MAX

Amina's Way (OWN)

Time Bomb Y2K (HBO Original) (2023) DISNEY+

Marvel Studios' What If...? Season 2 – Episode 9 PRIME VIDEO

Baby Shark's Big Show S1 (2021)

Blue's Clues S1 (1996)

Blue's Clues & You S1-S2 (2020)

Hit The Floor S1-S4 (2013)

Moesha S1-S6 (1997)

Sister Sister S1-S6 (1994)

Team Umizoomi S1 (2010)

The Affair S1-S5 (2014)

Tyler Perry's Ruthless S1-S2 (2021) PEACOCK

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

Notre Dame Hockey vs Augustana

Premier League Match Week 20

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

