Max Reveals 'Holiday Central' Collection of Films and TV Shows

The holiday cheer is in full swing at Max, the streamer sleighing into the season with a big present for subscribers. Now live on the Max streaming platform is the "Holiday Central" collection, a curated collection of series, films, and more aiming to spread the yuletide cheer throughout the holiday season.

The "Holiday Central" collection boasts a massive lineup, including holiday favorites like A Christmas Story, The Polar Express, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, and Elf, the Will Ferrell-starring movie that celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. The roster also includes plenty of classics, such as A Christmas Carol, Christmas in Connecticut, Holiday Affair, and The Man Who Came To Dinner. Other offerings include new episodes of Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays, Paddington 2, and holiday episodes of series like Friends, Abbott Elementary, The Big Bang Theory, Full House, Family Matters, and more.

To view Max's holiday lineup, as well as the existing titles in the Max library, you will need a Max subscription. Max costs $15.99 a month ($149.99/year) for the ad-free version and $9.99 per month ($99.99/year) for the ad-supported tier. The "ultimate" ad-free version with 4K UHD resolution, 100 offline downloads and Dolby Atmos sound is available for $19.99 a month ($199.99/year).