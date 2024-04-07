Max+'s Top 5 Movies Today (Sunday, April 7, 2024)

Max licensed one of the biggest movies in Paramount Pictures' catalog, and it's paying off for the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned streaming service. Elsewhere in Max's top 5 movie chart, Wonka is still earning big view numbers and A24's The Zone of Interest ranks high. Continue on to see the Max top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Sunday, April 7, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'The Social Network' Official Synopsis: "The Social Network, directed by David Fincher, is the stunning tale of a new breed of cultural insurgent: a punk genius who sparked a revolution and changed the face of human interaction for a generation, and perhaps forever. Shot through with emotional brutality and unexpected humor, this superbly crafted film chronicles the formation of Facebook and the battles over ownership that followed upon the website's unfathomable success. With a complex, incisive screenplay by Aaron Sorkin and a brilliant cast including Jesse Eisenberg, Andrew Garfield and Justin Timberlake, The Social Network bears witness to the birth of an idea that rewove the fabric of society even as it unraveled the friendship of its creators." prevnext

4. 'Wonka' Official Synopsis: "Experience the story of how the world's greatest inventor, magician and chocolate-maker became the beloved Willy Wonka we know today." prevnext

3. 'Dream Scenario' Official Synopsis: "On April 20th, 2010, one of the world's largest man-made disasters occurred on the Deepwater Horizon in the Gulf of Mexico. Directed by Peter Berg (Lone Survivor), this story honors the brave men and women whose heroism would save many on board, and change everyone's lives forever. Starring Mark Wahlberg, and Kurt Russell." prevnext

2. 'The Zone of Interest' Official Synopsis: "The commandant of Auschwitz, Rudolf Höss, and his wife Hedwig, strive to build a dream life for their family in a house and garden next to the camp." prevnext