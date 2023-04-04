'Barbie' Movie Trailer and Posters Show Star-Studded Cast of Humans and Dolls

It's time to get out neon yellow rollerblades and hop into the convertible because Barbie and Ken are going on a trip. The new trailer for Greta Gerwig's Barbie finally shares more about the outrageous story, featuring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken. Warner Bros. also released character posters, introducing fans to the different Barbies and Kens that populate Barbie Land.

The teaser begins with Barbie and Ken meeting each other at the beach, while other Barbies and Kens arrive to the tune of The Beach Boys' "Fun Fun Fun." Gosling's Ken is in a bitter rivalry with Simu Liu's Ken, even playing Rock Paper Scissors to make important decisions. In one scene, Gosling's Ken asks Robbie's Barbie if he can spend the night over at Barbie's house because they're boyfriend and girlfriend. "To do what?" Barbie asks. "I'm actually not sure," Ken replies.

Warner Bros.' posters also shared more details for each different version of Barbie and Ken. While all the Barbies have wildly different traits, all the Kens are simply other Kens. Michael Cera is playing the only Allan, while America Ferrera and Ariana Greenblatt are playing humans. Helen Mirren serves as narrator, while Will Ferrell's character asks the audience to "please call me mother." Connor Swindellis is an "intern or something," and Jamie Demetriou is a "suit."

The plot is expected to involve Gosling and Robbie's characters leaving Barbie Land and entering the real world. Last year, photos of the two filming in Venice Beach went viral, and Robbie admitted the attention wasn't all that great. "I can't tell you how mortified we were, by the way," Robbie said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "We look like we're like laughing and having fun, but we're dying on the inside. Dying. I was like, this is the most humiliating moment of my life."

Kingsley Ben-Adir, Scuti Gatwa, and Scott Evans play other versions of Ken. Issa Rae, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Ana Cruz Kayne, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Dua Lipa, Kate McKinnon, Hari Nef, and Sharon Rooney play different Barbies. John Cena has an unknown role in the film.

Gerwig wrote the script with her partner and frequent collaborator, Noah Baumbach. Robbie is co-producing through her LuckyChap Entertainment with Heyday Films and Mattel Films. Alexandre Desplat, who scored Gerwig's Little Women adaptation, wrote the score. Warner Bros. will release the film on July 21, which is coincidentally the same day Universal will release Christopher Nolan's epic Oppenheimer, providing movie fans with a difficult choice to make.