‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’: Israel Broussard Not Returning for Netflix Sequel

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before will be missing one of Lara Jean’s big loves in the upcoming sequel.

The highly-anticipated sequel to the Netflix teen drama is currently in production in Vancouver, and one of the first film’s breakout stars revealed they will not be coming back for the sequel alongside Noah Centineo and Lana Condor.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Israel Broussard broke the news of his exit from the sequel as he discussed his new role on Hulu’s Into The Dark: All That We Destroy.

“I’m not going to be in the sequel,” he told Entertainment Tonight Live hosts. “There’s three books… I believe I make an appearance in the third one, but Noah (Centineo) and Lana (Condor) are all up there filming, and they’re having a great time. I was talking to them a little while ago and they are having a good time, they’re excited to share it with everyone.”

Broussard starred in the first film as Josh, one of Lara Jean’s (Condor) former loves, who also happened to be her sister Margot’s (Janel Parrish) ex-boyfriend.

As Broussard explained, Josh did not appear in the second book of which the popular Netflix films are based, meanings there is a possibility he might return should a third To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before film be ordered in the future.

The second film, based on the book P.S. I Still Love You by Jenny Han, will introduce fan-favorite character John Ambrose McClaren. The potential love interest for Lara Jean will be played by Dancing With the Stars alum Jordan Fisher.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Jordan Fisher join the To All the Boys family as John Ambrose McClaren,” producer Matt Kaplan said when his casting was first announced. “Jordan’s charisma practically leaps off the screen with anything he does, whether it’s acting, singing, or dancing. There isn’t a more perfect guy who could believably shake things up in Lara Jean and Peter’s world.”

The film will also introduce 13 Reasons Why star Ross Butler as Trevor Pike, Peter Kavinsky’s (Centineo) best friend.

Broussard made headlines shortly after the release of the film when fans found a series of old tweets of his promoting racist and homophobic rhetoric.

“I am deeply sorry for my inappropriate and insensitive words and likes on social media. I take full responsibility for my actions and I sincerely apologize,” he wrote on social media in August. “This has been a pivotal life lesson for me. I am dedicated to becoming a more informed and educated version of myself.”

A release date for the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel has not been revealed. The film is currently available to stream on Netflix.