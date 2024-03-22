Pete Davidson's Series 'Bupkis' Learns Fate for Season 2

Bad news for Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson fans. His Peacock series, Bupkins, won't get a second season on the streamer after all, Deadline reports. Despite being renewed for a second season in June 2023, Davidson has opted not to move forward, noting that he feels "this part of my life is finished." The series was considered to be a semi-autobiographical account of the comedian's life. Season 1 ended on a cliffhanger with Davidson's character getting into a major car crash. Fans won't see how it's resolved. Its first season also had a string of high-profile guest stars, including Machine Gun Kelly, Steve Buscemi, Bobby Cannavale, Charlie Day, Al Gore, Paul Walter Hauser, Chase Sui Wonders, and Ray Romano.

Bupkis followed Kim Kardashian's ex as he worked through his family dynamics amid his quick rise to fame. The series also starred Edie Falco and Joe Pesci, with Falco starring as his mother, and Pesci starring as his grandfather. The series was written, executive produced by, and starred Davidson. SNL staple Lorne Michaels executive produced the project as well.

Of his decision to end the show, Davidson said in a statement: "I've always seen Bupkis as a window into my life, since it is so personal and about my struggles and family. After nearly a decade of my personal life being in the media I wanted a chance to tell my story my way. Of all the work I've ever done, Bupkis is by far what I'm most proud of. I am so grateful to Lorne Michaels and Broadway Video, Peacock, Universal Television and the amazing cast and writers for helping me create something honest, funny and heartfelt. I do also feel that this part of my life is finished. I'm very excited for this next chapter and for you guys to see the work. Thank you to all who support me for I am forever grateful."