Shane Gillis’ ‘Tires’ Season 2 Trailer Revealed

The trailer for the second season of Shane Gillis’ Tires has been released.

The Netflix comedy is set to return on June 5.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Created by Gillis, John McKeever, and Steve Gerben, Tires centers on Gerben’s Will, the nervous and unqualified heir to an auto repair chain. He attempts to turn his father’s business around despite constant torture from his cousin and now employee, Shane (Gillis). Per Netflix, in Season 2, “After the unexpected success of their big marketing idea, Will and Shane rush to grow personally and professionally without fully realizing the cost of doing business.”

Play video

Also starring Chris O’Connor, Kilah Fox, and Stavros Halkias, and guest starring Andrew Schulz, Tires premiered on May 23, 2024, and on May 21, 2024, Netflix renewed the show for a second season. The show marks Gillis’ latest TV role, having guest starred in two episode of Pete Davidson’s Peacock comedy Bupkis in 2023. Tires also marks the first show that Gillis created. He also serves as an executive producer on the comedy, alongside McKeever and Gerben. The series comes from Dad Sick Productions.

Meanwhile, Gillis has been plenty busy, and not just with Tires. The comedian has been on tour since January, doing shows across the country until late June. He also hosted Saturday Night Live for the second time in March and appeared in a Super Bowl commercial with Post Malone for Bud Light. Depending on how well Season 2 does, it’s possible he could be a lot busier with Tires, but even though the show was renewed for Season 2 before Season 1 aired, it is probably too early to consider a third season.

McKeever also serves as director and writer on Tires, alongside Gillis and Gerben. Brandon James is an executive producer for Rough House, Brian Stern and Kenneth Slotnick executive produce for AGI Entertainment Media & Management, and Becky Astphan is an executive producer. Thomas Haden Church, Vince Vaughn, Jon Lovitz, Ron White, Steph Tolev, and Veronika Slowikowska join Tires for Season 2 in guest roles. What kind of roles they will be playing is unknown, but fans will soon find out when Tires Season 2 lands on Netflix on June 5. The first season is streaming now. Gillis’ comedy special, Beautiful Dogs, is also streaming on Netflix.