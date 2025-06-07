6 Reasons to Watch Shane Gillis’ ‘Tires’ Season 2, According to Netflix Viewers

Shane Gillis’ Netflix sitcom Tires just dropped a new season, and fans are loving it.

The 12 episodes of Tires Season 2 are receiving high praise from viewers. Continue on to learn why Netflix viewers are recommending the show.

1. Some Fans Think It’s a Generational Sitcom

(L to R) Shane Gillis as Shane and Chris O’Connor as Cal in Episode 207 of ‘Tires’ Season 2. (Credit: Netflix)

“Season 2 of Tires might be the funniest thing in 20 years! Well done [Shane Gillis,]” one fan wrote.

A second X user compared it favorably to The Office, writing, “Netflix needs to renew Tires for 10 more seasons right now. Season 2 is like watching The Office in its prime but just the TV-MA version.”

2. You’ll Laugh So Hard It Hurts

(L to R) Stavros Halkias as Dave and Kilah Fox as Kilah in Episode 209 of ‘Tires’ Season 2. (Credit: Netflix)

“The worst decision I’ve made in recent memory is watching Season 2 of Tires after having hernia surgery. I can’t laugh without it hurting and yet I cannot stop watching,” one viewer remarked. “I have been in constant pain laughing at this amazing [Shane Gillis] show.”

A second fan posted, “Started Tires Season 2 last night. I haven’t laughed that hard at a show in a while. So good.”

3. It’s Better Than Season 1

(L to R) Veronika Slowikowska as Kelly and Shane Gillis as Shane in Episode 205 of ‘Tires’ Season 2. (Credit: Netflix)

“Tires S2 is VERY funny. I liked S1 but the jump to S2 was *enormous*,” Barstool Sports personality Kevin Clancy wrote. “Type of show that should get like a 10 season run. Cast of characters and cameos up that feels like an Always Sunny level gang.”

Another fan wrote, “The second season of Tires blows the first season out of the water, and the first season was 10/10 hilarious.”

4. The Guest Stars Crush It…

Ron White in Episode 211 of ‘Tires’ (Credit: Netflix)

The A.V. Club’s Rory Doherty praised Season 2’s “ensemble of new talent and well-cast guest stars (including Jon Lovitz and Vince Vaughn).”

Barstool Sports’ Jack Kennedy added, “I thought Season 1 of Tires was ok but Season 2 is a big step up. Much funnier and all the guests crush it.”

5. …Especially Vince Vaughn

(L-R) Steve Gerben as Will, Shane Gillis as Shane, and Vince Vaughn in Episode 206 of ‘Tires.’ (Credit: Netflix)

“This is a classic, prime Vince Vaughn performance in Tires,” one Vaughn fan wrote. “Best actor in the world.”

Another thrilled X poster added, “vince vaughn in Tires is the greatest f—ing thing I’ve ever seen in my life.”

6. More Viewership Around the Premiere Increases Likelihood of Season 3

(L to R) Shane Gillis as Shane and Veronika Slowikowska in Episode 203 of ‘Tires.’ (Credit: Netflix)

“Tires Season 2 was awesome, I’ll be super bummed if it’s not renewed for more seasons,” one fan wrote. “Shane Gillis and the boys are hilarious.”

Another unsatiated fan wrote, “I only have three episodes left of Season 2 and I am not okay. Somebody at Netflix needs to greenlight a 24-episode Season 3 of TIRES pronto! We need more of our sweet Gerbies and President Washington!”