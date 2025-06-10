‘Tires’ Season 2 Has 7 Major Guest Stars

The gang at Valley Forge Automotive Center is getting ready to spin their wheels again, with several new faces in tow.

Tires, a Netflix comedy created by popular comedian Shane Gillis and friends, just returned for a second season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The first season of six episodes premiered in May of last year, and the second season premiered last Thursday with twelve episodes.

The series revolves around Will (Steve Gerben), a manager of a struggling mechanic shop. On his quest to bring the business back up to speed, he is thwarted at every turn by the meddling of his mischievous cousin Shane (Gillis). Other main cast members include Chris O’Connor, Kilah Fox and Stavros Halkias.

Play video

Gillis and crew returned to the screen with some major firepower.

Vince Vaughn is the biggest guest star of Season 2. He appears in the sixth episode, when Will and Shane attend the Tri-State Mid Market Tire Expo, and ends up giving Shane a memorable pep talk.

Thomas Haden Church, known for his role in the 1990s sitcom Wings and for playing the villain Sandman in the Spider-Man movies, appears in the series as Shane’s father.

Veronika Slowikowska, who fans will recognize from What We Do in the Shadows, plays Shane’s new love interest.

Jon Lovitz (of SNL fame), Ron White (Horrible Bosses), Rick Mitarotonda (from the popular rock band Goose), and stand-up comedians Big Jay Oakerson and Steph Tolev also guest-star in the new season.

All eighteen episodes of Tires are streaming now on Netflix.