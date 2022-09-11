Tim Allen's 'The Santa Clause' Return Gets Trailer, Premiere Date on Disney+ at D23

Santa Claus is officially accepting resumes. The first trailer for Disney+'s The Santa Clauses features Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) meeting with Peyton Manning about taking over the role of Kris Kringle. As Scott is approaching his 65th birthday, he gives the elves notice that he is retiring and begins the process of finding a suitable successor. The series' first trailer and its two-episode Nov. 16 premiere were shared at Disney's D23 event in Anaheim. In addition to Allen, whom the crowd welcomed warmly, the series will also star Elizabeth Mitchell as Carol/Mrs. Claus and Kal Penn as Simon Choski. Elizabeth Allen-Dick, Tim Allen's real-life daughter, also was cast as Scott's daughter in her acting debut.

"You people made me," Allen said at D23 when asked why he decided to reprise his character. "We thought about this for a long time. The only way I would do this is if [they] answer some of the background. They answer the questions. I said yes." The Toy Story star first appeared as businessman Scott Calvin in 1994's The Santa Clause. The old Saint Nick slips from his rooftop in the holiday film, so Scott dons the red suit and becomes Santa Claus. He must learn how to be Father Christmas while juggling his role as a single father to son Charlie (Eric Lloyd).

The 2002 sequel, The Santa Clause 2, was Allen's return to the role. In the movie, Santa Claus must find a Mrs. Claus before Christmas Eve, or he will lose his job. Further complicating matters is Scott's son, Charlie, who has also become a troublemaker at school. Allen again donned the massive red coat for The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause in 2006. For this installment, Scott has to fight Jack Frost (Martin Short) to retain his title as Santa and prevent the North Pole from becoming a tourist attraction.

Allen revealed that the series would explain Santa's history, why Mrs. Claus does not have a first name, and whether there have been any human children at the North Pole. "You guys are gonna dig it," Allen said. Allen also confirmed that David Krumholtz would reprise his crowd-pleasing role as Bernard the elf. The grumpy head elf appeared in both the 1994 film and its 2002 sequel.

Disney+ announced in January 2022 that Allen would reprise his iconic dual role in a limited series based on the titular character."So here we go again … HoHoHo!" the actor tweeted at the time, confirming his involvement. Jack Burditt was announced as the showrunner, joining Allen, Kevin Hench, Richard Baker, and Rick Messina as executive producers in January 2022. The group has collaborated on the Home Improvement alum's comedy Last Man Standing.