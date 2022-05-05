Tim Allen Reveals First Look at 'The Santa Clause' Disney+ TV Show

✖

Tim Allen shared the first look at The Santa Clause Disney+ streaming series on Twitter Wednesday afternoon. The Last Man Standing star shared a picture of Santa's office, bringing memories of the original holiday classic to mind. The Santa Clause series, simply titled The Clauses, will reunite Allen with Last Man Standing executive producer Jack Burditt.

"Might just be a photo of Santa's office but don't tell anyone," Allen tweeted Wednesday. The picture shows Santa's office decked out in Christmas lights, which we assume he has on display year-round. The spacious office also has plenty of room for meetings between Santa and his elves.

Might just be a photo of Santa’s office but don’t tell anyone…. pic.twitter.com/57srzJzOOc — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) May 4, 2022

The Clauses will see Allen back as Scott Calvin/Santa Clause and Elizabeth Mitchell as Carol Calvin/Mrs. Claus. Allen's real-life daughter, Elizabeth Allen-Dick, stars as Scott and Carol's daughter Sandra, while Austin Kane plays their son Cal. Devin Bright plays Santa's right-hand elf Noel and Matilda Lawler plays Santa's super serious Chief of Staff Betty.

Kal Penn joined the franchise as Simon Choski, a video-game inventor and product developer who wants to be the next Jeff Bezos. However, his life changes drastically when he visits the North Pole with his daughter Grace, played by Rupali Redd. Meanwhile, Scott is searching for a Santa replacement, and Simon could just be the one.

The limited series is being directed by Jason Winer (Modern Family). The executive producers include Burditt, Rick Messina, Richard Baker, Kevin Hench, Allen, and Winer. Disney's 20th Television is the studio behind the project. All three Santa Clause movies are available to stream on Disney+, so fans can catch up on the series before the show debuts.

The Santa Clause franchise began in 1994 when the first film hit theaters and became an instant Christmas classic. It was written by Leo Benvenuti and Steve Rudnick, with John Pasquin as director. The first movie centered on single dad Scott and his son Charlie (Eric Lloyd) teaming up to help finish Santa's work after Scott accidentally injures Santa. The Santa Clause 2 was released in 2002 and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause opened in 2006. It's not clear how, or if, Charlie will be involved in the new show.