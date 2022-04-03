Tim Allen’s Daughter Joins Him in ‘The Santa Clause’ Disney+ Show

Tim Allen’s daughter Elizabeth Allen-Dick will join her father in the upcoming The Santa Clause series for Disney+. Allen-Dick will play Scott Calvin’s daughter in the new series, which also stars Elizabeth Mitchell and Kal Penn. Last Man Standing executive producer Jack Burditt serves as showrunner for the limited series.

The Santa Clause series begins with Scott (Allen) realizing that he can’t be Santa Claus forever. After celebrating his 65th birthday, he begins losing his Santa powers and realizes that his family might benefit from living in a relatively normal environment outside the North Pole. Scott begins his journey to find a new Santa while ensuring his family is comfortable in warmer temperatures.

Allen-Dick will mark her acting debut as Sandra, the youngest child of Scott and Carol (Mitchell). She has a strong connection to animals and a good sense of right and wrong. However, she has become frustrated with the lack of humans her age at the North Pole. “Our entire family is delighted for her,” Allen told Deadline.

Austin Kane (Godless) will play Scott and Carol’s son Cal, who is not sure what he wants but knows he wants to escape the North Pole. Newcomer Rupali Redd will star as Grace, the daughter of Penn’s Simon Choski, a single father who wants to be the next Jeff Bezos until he visits the North Pole. Grace believes in Santa and loves everything about Christmas. Devin Bright (The Unicorn) stars as Santa’s elf Noel, also Santa’s best friend.

The Santa Clause series will be directed by Jason Winer (Modern Family), who also serves as an executive producer. Allen, Richard Baker, Kevin Hench, Burditt, and Rick Messina also serve as executive producers. It is produced by Disney’s 20th Television.

The Santa Clause franchise kicked off in 1994 when the hit first film opened in theaters and quickly became a Christmas staple. It was written by Leo Benvenuti and Steve Rudnick and directed by John Pasquin. Scott joined his son Charlie (Eric Lloyd) in the first film to finish Santa’s work after Scott accidentally causes Santa to call from a roof. The Santa Clause 2 followed in 2002, and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause hit theaters in 2006. All three movies are available to stream on Disney+. It’s not clear how – or if – Charlie will come into play in the series.

Allen-Dick, 13, is Allen and Jane Hajduk’s daughter. Allen is also father to Katherine Allen, 33, whom he shares with his first wife, Laura Diebel.