'The Santa Clauses': Bernard the Elf Officially Returning for Disney+ Show

Yet another fan-favorite is returning for Disney+'s upcoming The Santa Clause TV series. David Krumholtz, who starred as Bernard the elf in 1994's The Santa Clause and the film's 2002 sequel, is reprising his role in The Santa Clauses. Krumholtz will reunite with fellow returning stars Tim Allen and Elizabeth Mitchell, who are reprising their roles of Scott Calvin/Santa Clause and Carol Calvin/Mrs. Claus. Deadline was first to confirm the news with Krumholtz later confirming the announcement on social media.

Krumholtz shared the exciting update on Instagram, where he posted a video of himself getting into custom as the beloved. Alongside the clip he wrote, "Couldn't be more proud to add another chapter to my 'The Santa Clause' career this fall in 'THE SANTA CLAUSES' on [Disney+]." Teasing the upcoming series, the actor went on to share, "I think you're going to love it! I loved every minute of revisiting this character, including this moment, when the hair team pinned my wig on for the first time. Tune in!"

The upcoming Disney+ series was first confirmed to be in the works back in January. Per an official synopsis, "Scott is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can't be Santa forever. He's suddenly starting to lose his Santa magic, and more importantly, he's got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the North Pole. With a lot of elves, children and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole."

Along with Krumholtz, Allen, and Mitchell, the limited series will also star Allen's real-life daughter, Elizabeth Allen-Dick. Allen-Dick is set to play the role of Sandra, Scott and Carol's daughter. Austin Kane will portray their son Cal. Devin Bright plays Santa's right-hand elf Noel and Matilda Lawler plays Santa's super serious Chief of Staff Betty. Meanwhile, Kal Penn stars as Simon Choski and Rupali Redd as Grace.

The limited series is directed by Jason Winer (Modern Family). Executive producers include Burditt, Rick Messina, Richard Baker, Kevin Hench, Allen, and Winer. Disney's 20th Television is the studio behind the project. A premiere date for The Santa Clauses has not been announced. All three Santa Clause movies are available to stream on Disney+.