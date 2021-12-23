Tim Allen Shares Buzz Lightyear Snaps After Chris Evans Casting Controversy

Tim Allen got to spend some quality time with his family at Disneyland recently. On Twitter, the actor posted several photos from the excursion, including a couple in which he posed alongside figures of Buzz Lightyear, the character that he voiced in the Toy Story films. His posts come months after Disney sparked controversy for casting Chris Evans as the voice of Buzz Lightyear in the upcoming Lightyear film instead of Allen.

Allen first posted a photo of himself enjoying a churro while at the theme park. The sweet treat was dubbed a “Señor Buzz Churro” after the animated character. The Home Improvement actor captioned the photo with a little play on Buzz’s famous catchphrase, writing, “To infinity and a Buzz churro here at Disneyland with my family.”

To infinity and a Buzz churro here at Disneyland with my family. #disneyland @disneyland pic.twitter.com/UkEoQ1MD6q — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) December 20, 2021

Found my family here at Disneyland.

Mad because I didn’t buy them churros. #disneyland @disneyland pic.twitter.com/HVToOPHIEU — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) December 20, 2021

In a subsequent snap, Allen posted a photo of himself, his wife Jane Hajduk, and their daughter Elizabeth as they enjoyed their day at Disneyland. They posed in front of an image of Buzz outside of an attraction featuring the Toy Story astronaut. He joked in the caption that he “found” his family, but they’re “mad” because he didn’t pick them up any churros.

Allen originated the voice of Buzz Lightyear in Toy Story, which came out in 1995. However, he won’t be voicing the character in the upcoming Lightyear film that is set to be released in 2022. Instead, that role went to Evans. In late October, Angus MacLane, Lightyear‘s director, opened up about the decision to cast the Avengers star in the iconic role. He told Collider that Evans was his only choice to voice Buzz Lightyear, telling the publication that he wanted the film to have a “gravitas to it and a seriousness to it, but also have an actor who could bring comedy with that seriousness.”

“It was very clear from the get-go,” MacLane continued. “It was like, ‘If you were gonna make a legitimate sci-fi film about Buzz Lightyear, who would you get? Well, Chris Evans.’ You need someone that has that star power. If it had to be live-action, who would do it? He can do both. Although that chin would be so weird in live-action. You could never get around that.” Lightyear, which will also some background on the character before his Toy Story days, will be released on June 17, 2022.