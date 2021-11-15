‘Tiger King 2’ First Look Clip Digs Into What Happened to Carole Baskin’s Missing Husband

Tiger King 2 is diving into what really happened to Carole Baskin’s missing husband. In a first-look clip released Monday of the Netflix docuseries follow-up season, slated to drop Nov. 17, the curious case of Don Lewis’ disappearance is examined, with another theory arising as to what happened to him. Watch the trailer on Entertainment Weekly here.

The preview clip shows various people talking about Lewis and his mysterious 1997 disappearance. Lewis was ultimately declared legally dead in 2002, and what really happened to the former big cat enthusiast was a major plot point in Season 1 of Tiger King. as Joe Exotic leveled accusations that Baskin had killed him and fed him to her tigers. In the new Season 2 clip, however, it’s suggested that Lewis may have gotten entangled with some shady characters leading up to his death.

“He told me he was in danger. He said it was over money. He had some problems with some people in the U.S. They were very bad men,” one person says in the preview. Alan Schreier, an ex-boyfriend of Baskin, also appears in the docuseries, saying of Lewis, “Carole told me that he hung around with a lot of unscrupulous type of people. Maybe he stuck somebody for some money, and they caught up with him.” Schreier later adds, “He did horrible stuff to Carole.”

Baskin is currently embroiled in a legal battle with the team behind Tiger King, claiming that she and her husband Howard only agreed for their footage to be included in the original Tiger King project. Netflix, meanwhile, has argued that Baskin has no claim, as she signed releases in 2019 that “explicitly permit” the use of footage in subsequent projects.

Despite the legal issues the animal rights activist has with the project, Basking told E! News she will be watching the second season, as she has “to know what was said” so she can adequately address any allegations made against her. “I have to tune in because there were so many lies that were told about me so effectively in Tiger King that I know I’m going to be called to defend myself again on Tiger King 2,” she said. Tiger King 2 premieres on Nov. 17 on Netflix.