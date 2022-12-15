'Warrior Nun' Cancellation Sparks Fan Petition to Save Series

Warrior Nun fans are coming together to save their show. After Netflix canceled the series after just two seasons, a Change.org petition is calling on he streamer to reverse that decision. Although the petition was created prior to the cancellation news as fans rallied support for a renewal, it has seen a drastic increase in signatures since Netflix announced Tuesday that Warrior Nun would not return for Season 3.

Now boasting more than 48,000 signatures, up from under 10,000 prior to the show's cancellation, the petition calls the Simon Barry-created drama series "truly a rare show," describing how "it flawlessly blends an interesting plot, punchy action sequences, detailed world building, complex characters, commentary on the blurred line between science and religion together to create an incredible fantasy show, not to mention one of the best slowburn ships (sapphic or otherwise) ever seen on tv." The petition goes on to note that "a renewal would be extremely meaningful" amid an onslaught of cancellations targeting other LGBT-led series, including First Kill, Netflix's sapphic vampire hunter love story that was canceled after just a single season.

"After the recent cancellations of other sapphic content (e.g. the wilds, first kill...), a renewal would be extremely meaningful to a community that feels increasingly underrepresented and undervalued in current television media, while other mlm content such as heartstopper gets double renewals with little to no effort despite warrior nun performing better," it reads. "Please help us to secure a season 3 by signing and spreading this petition to others."

The petition has also become a place for fans to share what Warrior Nun means to them and why they believe it needs to be renewed. After adding their name to the growing number of signatures, one fan commented, "Warrior Nun is an incredible show and after waiting 2.5 years to get season two I think we deserve a proper conclusion to our beloved story." Another fan noted that the series has "an incredibly dedicated cast, crew AND creator who made sure to put badass WOMEN at the helm. It's too soon for this show to end. In this life!"

Based on the manga-style American comic book character Warrior Nun Areala, created by Ben Dunn, Warrior Nun centers around a 19-year-old woman who, after waking up in a morgue with a divine artifact embedded in her back, discovers she now is part of an ancient order that has been tasked with fighting demons on Earth. With a cast that included Alba Baptista, Kristina Tonteri-Young, Lorena Andrea, Toya Turner, Tristán Ulloa, and Thekla Reuten, Warrior Nun was a massive hit. The show's second season spent three weeks in Netflix's Weekly Top 10 for English-language series, and the series generated Netflix's highest audience score ever on Rotten Tomatoes, per Forbes. Despite these facts, however, Netflix confirmed that it would not be greenlighting Season 3, though the streamer did not give an explanation for the decision.

Amid the cancellation, Barry has joined fans in the growing movement to save the series. In addition to retweeting stories about the cancellation, including a Paste article that called it "another low point for Netflix," Barry revealed in one tweet they are working "to find out if there's a path to moving [Warrior Nun] somewhere else," meaning there is still hope for the show.