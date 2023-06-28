'Warrior Nun' Saved Following Netflix Cancellation, Showrunner Says

Following its cancellation at Netflix last year, the Alba Baptista-starring fantasy drama Warrior Nun has been saved. Series creator Simon Barry confirmed early Wednesday morning that Warrior Nun "will return," though Barry did not say what network or streamer has picked the series up or in what capacity the show will return, such as a Season 3 renewal or possible film. Barry did promise that when the show does return, it will "be more EPIC than you could imagine."

Originally premiering on Netflix in July 2020, Warrior Nun is based on the manga-style American comic book character Warrior Nun Areala, created by Ben Dunn. The series around Baptist's Ava Silva, a 19-year-old woman who, after waking up in a morgue with a divine artifact embedded in her back, discovers she now is part of an ancient order that has been tasked with fighting demons on Earth. Along with Baptist, the series also stars Kristina Tonteri-Young, Lorena Andrea, Toya Turner, Tristán Ulloa, and Thekla Reuten.

Today I’m happy to officially report that because of your combined voices, passion and amazing efforts – #WarriorNun will return and is going to be more EPIC than you could imagine. More details to come! SOON! Thank-you!! #SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNunSaved ❤️🎬 pic.twitter.com/yuTbRR2L3q — Simon Barry – legacy blue check (@SimonDavisBarry) June 28, 2023

Warrior Nun was regarded by many as a success for Netflix and was widely praised for the same-sex romance represented throughout tis two seasons. The show's second season, which premiered in November 2022, spent three weeks in Netflix's Weekly Top 10 for English-language series. Warrior Nun also generated Netflix's highest audience score ever on Rotten Tomatoes, per Forbes, with Season 2 holding a 99% fresh audience score. Season 2 also holds a rare 100% fresh critics score. Despite the high praise, it was reported in December that Netflix canceled the show and would not move forward with a third season, a decision that sparked widespread protest from fans.

Immediately after Warrior Nun's cancellation was announced, a Change.org petition was created calling for a Season 3 renewal. That petition has since gained more than 120,000 signatures. The fan campaign to save the series also parked the "Save Warrior Nun: hashtag, which has been used by fans for the past several months, and also led to fans purchasing a billboard across from the Netflix corporate office in Los Angeles demanding that the streamer save the series. Other billboards and campaign materials showed up in New York City, London, and Milan.

Amid news that their favorite show has been saved, many fans who fought long and hard for the series expressed their excitement. Responding to Barry's tweet, one person wrote, "congratulations everyone! We did it!!! Happy Pride!!!!!"