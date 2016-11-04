This Major Marvel Villian Is Returning 'Soon,' Kevin Fiege Says

✖

This post contains spoilers for the season finales of WandaVision and Loki on Disney+.

The latest shows on Disney+ are doing major legwork in setting up Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and in a new interview, head honcho Kevin Feige teased the return of a new, fan-favorite villain: Agatha Harkness from WandaVision. Kathryn Hahn recently earned an Emmy nomination for her portrayal of the insidious witch, and the Marvel Studios head explained that that wasn't the last we had seen of Harkness, telling Rotten Tomatoes that she would return "someday soon."

"Someday. Someday soon. You will see Kathryn Hahn in Knives Out 2 next, then maybe an assortment of other things," Feige teased. "But within the MCU, it can’t come soon enough. Let’s put it that way." It seems likely that Harkness could return in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is expected to pick up where WandaVision left off. Additionally, after the finale of Loki, the multiverse has been split wide open after Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) "kills" He Who Remains a.k.a. Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), leaving an absolutely chaotic mess for Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to clean up.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is directed by Sam Raimi, who also directed the original Spider-Man trilogy. According to star Elizabeth Olsen, Raimi brought his legendary horror sensibilities to the upcoming film. "I think it definitely feels more Sam Raimi than that. So maybe that was the goal, but it definitely became something darker I think," Olsen told Vanity Fair. "Yea, not like [Raimi's] western [stuff]... Yes, the horror genre feeling of constant fear and thrill and misleads and playing with the camera, playing with how the perspective of the depth of field in order to make the audience feel more anxious... It’s more... I think it's more than like a glossy Indiana Jones movie. Which I love Indiana Jones, but I feel like it has a darker thing going on."

With the introduction of villains like Harkness and Kang, Marvel is certainly setting up for a wild phase post-Thanos snap. For fans that were worried that Marvel had run out of ideas after Endgame, the Disney+ shows have certainly given them reasons to get excited and hopefully we'll get another rendition of "Agatha All Along" sooner rather than later.