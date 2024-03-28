This 2007 Tim Allen Comedy Will Stream Free on Tubi in April

A fan-favorite Tim Allen film is coming soon to Tubi. With April on the horizon, the free streaming service has revealed its lineup for next month, fans will be able to look forward to the comedy Wild Hogs. Releasing in 2007, the biker road comedy follows four middle-aged men who decide to embark on a motorcycle trip to California, but they run into a fierce biker gang and end up on the run in New Mexico.

Alongside Allen, John Travolta, Martin Lawrence, William H. Macy, Marisa Tomei, Jill Hennessy, and Ray Liotta also starred in the film, which was directed by Walt Becker and written by Brad Copeland. The film was a box office success, grossing nearly $40 million its opening weekend and coming in at No. 1 that week. It ended its domestic run with $168.2 million and $253.6 million worldwide.

Wild Hogs is not currently streaming anywhere, but is available on multiple digital platforms to buy or rent. Meaning that once the film comes to Tubi, fans will finally be able to stream it, and for free. As of now, there doesn't seem to be a set date for the film's release on Tubi, so it's possible that it could even be available beginning Apr. 1. Otherwise, people will just have to keep checking and waiting, but the wait will be worth it.

There are many other comedic masterpieces coming to Tubi in April 2024. Fans can also look forward to titles such as Click, Horrible Bosses 2, Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle, Jack and Jill, The Mask, and many more. With Tubi, fans don't have to spend a cent to watch some of their favorite shows and movies. Although it's unknown how long Wild Hogs will be on Tubi for or when it will be coming, it's going to be exciting when it finally lands on the streamer.

Meanwhile, Tim Allen has been plenty busy as of late. The actor is working on new ABC pilot Shifting Gears with the team from Last Man Standing. He is also still awaiting news on a third season of Disney+'s The Santa Clauses and might be working on Toy Story 5, but nothing is official. For now, fans will just have to continue watching his many, many projects, including Wild Hogs, which comes to Tubi in April.