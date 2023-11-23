Tim Allen Shares Exciting Update on 'Toy Story 5'

Tim Allen recently shared some exciting news for Disney fans regarding the rumored fifth installment of the Toy Story franchise. During his recent appearance on The Tonight Show, Allen told Jimmy Fallon that the wheels are in motion for he and Tom Hanks to return for Toy Story 5.

"Bob Iger, head of Disney, said it was on," Allen said on the talk show. "He actually said it was going to happen. They have reached out to Tom and I to reprise the roles. They're not saying anything about it."

The fun news doesn't mean Allen didn't have some reservations about returning. "For people like me, it's just like – I'm a sci-fi buff. You wonder if four was too many, is five too much?" Allen questioned. "According to the scuttlebutts, the writer that's doing it wrote one of the better ones and he said, 'If I didn't get this right, I wouldn't do it.' So it could be a very, very interesting way to reunite it."

A potential fifth movie will obviously need to figure out how to handle the characters after where the fourth movie left them. Woody isn't with his old pals now, having moved to the carnival to be with Bo Peep.

Allen shared his own view on where he sees another movie going, offering a major shift in a way. While sitting for an interview with That Movie Dweeb, Allen revealed his potential plot.

"I don't know if this is where the story is going, but what if the whole story was through Andy as an adult? [He] has children, and they just happen to be online, and the kid goes, 'Have you ever seen this toy?' and Andy sees that Buzz has got a hand missing and they're selling these vintage toys, and Andy goes and gathers all the toys up," Allen said. "He has to go out and find each one of them and put them back together, bring them back to his house, and start the whole thing over again with his son.

"It's all through Andy's eyes because we [the toys] made his life, and now he's returning that favor," he added. Sounds pretty solid to us, though we don't expect it any time soon. Maybe we'll get that Home Improvement revival before.