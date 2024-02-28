Tubi Reveals Major Change

Tubi, the popular free streaming giant, is expanding to target its growing diverse audience. Per an official press release, the company is in the middle of a rebrand. The change comes as their audience continues to grow. In January, Tubi increased its share of total TV viewing to 1.5% per Nielsen's The Gauge report. The service continues to see more of an increase in a younger and multicultural audience, putting Tubi in a league of its own. "During a time of seismic change in entertainment, Tubi continues to grow and resonate with audiences as the most watched free TV and movie streaming service in the U.S.," Anjali Sud, CEO of Tubi, said in a statement. "This traction comes from our commitment to putting the viewer first, and we'll continue to lean into this strength in the coming year with a series of new programming and product initiatives. Today we're sharing a new brand direction that reflects our evolution and serves as the foundation for what's to come."

The new Tubi brand identity showcases more vibrant colors and unique iconography across all consumer touchpoints, "including new sonic branding that has a bright, playful tone," the announcement notes. It adds: "The updated homepage and UI leverages symbols that bring more dimension to the traditional content grid including a nod to the Tubi rabbit hole, first introduced in the 2023 Super Bowl campaign, to bring viewers into the experience."

"Our viewership growth is strongest with young, multicultural audiences and they love Tubi for the rabbit holes, the nostalgia, and the content they can't get anywhere else," Nicole Parlapiano, CMO at Tubi, added in a statement. "In this new brand system, we wanted to give them a fun, bold, and engaging platform, that remains frictionless and 100% free, to indulge in the content that reflects their passions. See you in there."

63% of Tubi streamers are cord cutters and cord nevers, with 30% being unreachable on other major free AVODs, according to the November 2023 MRI-Simmons' Cord Evolution Study. The streamer's growth has continued to gain momentum amongst "young, diverse and female viewers with 60% growth in the 18-34 demographic, 55% growth in Multicultural demos including Latine, African American and LGBT audiences and 63% growth in female audiences, year over year."

Tubi has recently announced a new programming slate that centers on culturally specific programming. Some new content includes SHATTERED GLASS: A WNBPA Story, which follows four WNBA players' journeys, the BBC's British coming-of-age dramedy BOARDERS, and the comedy-thriller series DEAD HOT. Even popular film and television programs, such as the Shonda Rhimes hit Scandal, can be streamed for free on the service.