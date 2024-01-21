Tubi Is Now Streaming One of the Best Mystery Movies Ever

The knives are out in this whodunnit movie, just added to Tubi.

Tubi has quickly become one of the go-to streaming services for those on a budget. And while the Fox-owned free streaming service has gained a reputation for its catalog of low-budget and obscure titles, it also boasts some impressive catalog titles from major studios. Case in point: Tubi just added one of the best mystery movies of all time.

As part of Tubi's January 2024 catalog additions, Knives Out is now streaming, free of charge. Knives Out is a 2019 mystery movie that sought to reinvent the "whodunnit" thriller. Daniel Craig stars as detective Benoit Blanc, who has come to investigate the sudden death of a mystery author (Christopher Plummer). There's a slew of suspects, such as the author's business-focused kids (Jamie Lee Curtis and Michael Shannon), his freeloading grandson (Chris Evans), his hippy daughter-in-law (Toni Collette) and his reserved private nurse (Ana de Armas).

(Photo: Lionsgate)

The setup may seem typical and the gorgeous New England mansion is a backdrop not-too-different from many others whodunnits. However, writer-director Rian Johnson's take on how the mystery unfolds makes it all feel extremely fresh.

As a heads up for Netflix subscribers who've watched 2022's island thriller Glass Onion, Knives Out is the predecessor to that film, another unconventional whodunnit. This wintery flick is the polar opposite when it comes to setting, but this is another Benoit Blanc case, nonetheless.

Knives Out is streaming now on Tubi. While you will have to watch commercials throughout, it will save you from paying to rent or buy the film. Plus, unlike cable/broadcast viewing, you'll be able to watch the entire movie without scenes being cut or any content removed due to TV practices and standards.

Other movies added to Tubi in January include Heat, It (2017), Barry Lyndon, Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral, Rudy, Zombieland, Pan's Labyrinth, New Jack City, and several House Party movies.