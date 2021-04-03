'The Witcher' Season 2 Officially Wraps Production

✖

The Witcher Season 2 wrapped up filming on Wednesday, March 31, the show's various social media platforms have now confirmed. Fans first figured out that the show was winding down when cast and crew members posted about it on social media, and Netflix later capitalized on the announcement with some behind-the-scenes excitement. Now, many are speculating about when the new episodes might air.

The Witcher Season 2 has been filming in the U.K. for months now, and in other locations around Europe before the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted production. This week, the team behind the Netflix original series celebrated with tweets, TikToks and videos about the big conclusion to their shoot. Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich told Variety: "We have filmed at some incredible locations... We've assembled the best British talent and crew who have been passionate, professional and brilliant partners through such a complex and unprecedented filming experience. Now we can't wait for everyone to see all of the hard work that has gone into this production."

That's a wrap on Season 2! The White Wolf awaits you back on The Continent. pic.twitter.com/SqrAbeelob — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) April 2, 2021

The Witcher Season 2 sees Henry Cavill return as Geralt of Rivia, Freya Allan as Ciri and Anya Chalotra as Yennefer. Netflix has even released the logline for the new season, reading: "Convinced Yennefer's life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent's kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside."

The show's producers also put together a behind-the-scenes compilation to celebrate the end of filming, complete with commentary from Hissrich. She confirmed that the show is still scheduled to premiere in 2021, and teased that it may go further into the storyline than previously believed.

Hissrich said that Season 2 will "dig into the Blood of Elves and beyond." Blood of Elves is generally regarded as the third book in The Witcher saga, assuming fans read The Last Wish and Sword of Destiny first. However, Hissrich's comment may tease an even further reach into Time of Contempt, or other novels that follow in the series.



The Witcher Season 2 still has a long way to go before it reaches fans' screens, with the editing process to insert monsters and magic where needed. So far, there is no release date in place for the new season.