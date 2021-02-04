Netflix Just Sparked Huge 'The Witcher' Debate

✖

It's been over a year since season one of Netflix's mega hit The Witcher dropped, and fans are doing their best to be patient as season two films in England. Netflix Is doing their best to stoke the fire of fan interest however, and one especially nerdy tweet has set off a major debate on Twitter. The official NX on Netflix account tweeted out "Geralt is a Cleric and not a Rogue. Change my mind," and the mentions were filled with strongly held opinions.

For the uninitiated, clerics and rogues are different character classes in Dungeons & Dragons. Clerics are religious warriors who wield divine magic as easily as they wield a sword. Rogues are also warriors, but they are solitary and deal more in cunning and cleverness than brute strength. Geralt definitely has shades of both of these classes to him, but others had differing opinions. "Eldritch Knight," responded one Twitter user. "Fighter base with a handful of memorized spells (ie his signs)."More likely a ranger since his profession is tracking and slaying monsters," posited another.

"Geralt is a paladin," declared Twitter user. Another agreed, calling the use of "divine magic" into question with his classification. "Nah, his powers have anything but a divine source. He's more like a paladin, mixed with a warlock." Ranger came up several times, with one fan tweeting "Monster slayer ranger, the class has innate magic not from arcane study or divine origin, and is proficient in nature and survival."

Honestly, the person to settle this debate is Geralt of Rivia himself, Henry Cavill. Cavill might be so swoll that his leather Witcher armor had to be replaced a number of times because he kept wearing through it, but the man is a super-nerd at heart. Cavill revealed that he missed the first call from Zack Snyder to tell him that he won the role of Superman because he was busy playing World of Warcraft online. Cavill Is heavily into gaming -- he broke the internet when he posted a video of himself building a gaming PC from scratch during quarantine -- explaining to GQ that he often prefers gaming to going out.

"At home, I get to sit playing games for ridiculous amounts of hours and escape there, because going outside has the opposite effect," he explained. Not only that, but Cavill has posted pictures of the Warhammer miniatures that he paints, so it's safe to assume that Cavill probably has some strong opinions about Geralt's classification.