The Upshaws' Season 3 Is on the Way

The Upshaws fans can rejoice as the show has been picked up for a third season. Netflix has renewed the comedy series helmed by Regina Hicks and Wanda Sykes and starring Sykes, Mike Epps, and Kim Fields. It focuses on a working-class African American family in Indiana struggling to make it work and make it right without the headstart to do so. In the series, Bennie Upshaw (Epps) is the head of the family. He is a charming, well-intentioned mechanic and a lifelong mess just trying his best to step up and care for his family. His wife Regina (Fields), their two young daughters (Khali Spraggins, Journey Christine) and firstborn son (Jermelle Simon), the teenage son (Diamond Lyons) he fathered with another woman (Gabrielle Dennis) — and his sister-in-law (Wanda Sykes), are all trying to keep things together. Page Kennedy also stars in the show.

Jermelle Simon has been promoted to a series regular for the forthcoming third season. Simon stars as Bernard Upshaw, Jr., Regina (Kim Fields) and Bennie's (Mike Epps) oldest son, who learned he was a father in the show's freshman season. In Season 2, viewers got an inside look at the UPS worker's busy life juggling dating and being a new dad. Season 3 will show the continuation of the story, and probably co-parenting.

The comedy premiered its second season in June. It will return in early 2023 with the season's remaining episodes. Season 2 chronicled the family continuing the rollercoaster of life. New characters and drama were introduced, and old flames resurfaced.

Longtime actress Fields told TV Insider that one of her favorite parts of filming is the comedy chemistry she shared with Sykes. It was something she wasn't expecting. "[The great thing about] working with Wanda and getting to delve more into our sisterhood on the show is, we have such a natural chemistry as sisters off-camera. That felt so natural and organic. We still are in awe of each other," she said.

As for what makes the show a success, Fields says it's because viewers see a bit of themselves. "The raw relatability that's wrapped up in enormous amounts of comedy [is what makes it work]," she added.