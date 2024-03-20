'The Upshaws' Part 5 Premiere Date Revealed at Netflix

Part 5 of The Upshaws is soon to premiere on Netflix. Available to stream on April 18, the new season is described as a "new season of ups, downs and life changes has the Upshaws blessed — and stressed. But no matter what, it's still family first, last and always." the update comes after Deadline reported in December 2023 that Season 3 was split into two halves, with the first half (labeled as Part 4) premiered on Aug. 17. Part 5, which consists of the last six episodes of Season 3, was scheduled to be released this Spring, and is seemingly on track.

While other multi-camera sitcoms have struggled on Netlix and other streamers, The Upshaws has proven to have consistency in its success. The show, created by comedian Wanda Sykes and Regina Hicks, ties with The Ranch as the second-longest-running original multi-camera comedy on Netflix, in terms of episodes. It trails only Fuller House, which lasted five seasons and 75 episodes.

In a recent interview with Blavity, Kim Fields, who co-leads the show with Mike Epps and has also directed episodes, opened up about what she feels has been essential to the show's success. "I think the tone that it has — that very kind of throwback to the classic sitcoms, which is what Wanda and Mike, and then Regina Hicks, what they wanted, you know?" she explained. "That nod to the Norman Lear, the timeless Norman Lear comedies and sitcoms. And then from there, do it in a way that was really strong and relevant for today's audience, which is very savvy, which is very edgy, very no-nonsense in a lot of ways. So, I feel like that's part of our Upshaws magic, if you will. That we take what has been, and we'll use that as our core, and then we add to that, and we do our best to bring the thunder every episode."