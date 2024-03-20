Netflix's 'The Circle' Is Returning for Season 6

After more than a year, Netflix is finally debuting a brand new season of The Circle. The streamer announced Tuesday that Season 6 of the social media reality competition series will premiere on April 17 – and that there's a new twist when it comes to the contestants looking to be the top influencer of the season.

Entertainment Weekly reports that all of the players of Season 6 are "single and #readytomingle," meaning there will be more spicy chats, cheeky emojis, and flirty messages going back and forth than ever before. Still, the players will be dodging challenges, surprises and potential catfish as they compete to win a massive cash prize and the title of top influencer.

Netflix first announced that The Circle had been renewed for Seasons 6 and 7 last year, revealing that filming had moved from Manchester in the UK to Atlanta, Georgia, after five seasons, according to Deadline. The show initially aired three seasons and a special celebrity series on Channel 4 in the UK from 2018 to 2021, while the U.S. version of the show made its debut in 2020 on Netflix. The seventh Netflix season has already been filmed, but the streamer has yet to announce a future premiere date.

The Circle pits players against each other as they remain isolated within separate apartments within the same building. Isolated from the outside world and face-to-face communication, players have to speak to one another via social media, navigating group chats, games and private conversations while staying in the good graces of their fellow players in order to score high in the periodic rankings that determine who is sent packing and who has the power. There's no limit to how players can portray themselves either, meaning catfish are always lurking in the waters of The Circle.

The first four episodes of The Circle Season 6 premiere on April 17 on Netflix, with new episodes premiering every Wednesday after leading up to the finale on May 8.