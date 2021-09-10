Netflix Announces New Interactive Movie With WWE Legend The Undertaker

The Undertaker is back. Netflix recently announced the WWE legend will be featured in a new interactive movie called Escape The Undertaker, which will also feature the WWE faction The New Day: Big E, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. The interactive film will be released on Oct. 5 and will see viewers having to help the New Day as they try to escape The Undertaker’s Haunted House.

“The Undertaker has set a trap for the decorated tag team The New Day at his mansion,” the official synopsis reads, per Digital Spy. “What they don’t know: The Undertaker’s mansion is an extreme Haunted House, packed to the brim with supernatural challenges. “It’s up to viewers to decide the fate of these three poor souls trying to survive the wrath of The Undertaker.”

The Undertaker’s new movie comes nearly one year after having his final farewell at Survivor Series. His last match was in April 2020 when he took on AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 in a Boneyard Match. He announced his retirement during the WWE Network documentary The Last Ride in June, saying now the’s time after being with the promotion for 30 years.

“If there was ever a perfect ending to a career, that right there was it,” Calaway said on the episode of The Last Ride. “If [WWE Chairman] Vince [McMahon] was in a pinch, would I come back? I guess time will only tell there. In case of emergency, break glass, you pull out The Undertaker. I would have to consider that. Never say never, but at this point in my life and in my career, I have no desire to get back in the ring.”

The Undertaker continues to watch WWE and doesn’t hold back when it comes to his thoughts on the product. “I try, it’s tough right now for me,” he said on The Joe Rogan Experience in January “The product has changed so much and it’s kind of off. I’ll probably piss a lot of people off but they need to hear it. It is what it is. To the young guys [who think] he’s a bitter old guy, I’m not bitter. I did my time, I walked away when I wanted to walk away. I just think the product is a little soft. There’s guys here and there that have an edge to them but there’s too much pretty and not enough substance I think right now.”