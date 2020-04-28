WWE Selling Dirt From Undertaker and AJ Styles' WrestleMania Match

✖

WrestleMania 36 was a big success despite no live audience due to the coronavirus pandemic. One of the top matches of the two-night event was The Undertaker defeating AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match. For fans who want dirt from the match, that is now possible as WWE Shop recently revealed it is selling live dirt that was used in the bout. The memorabilia includes a plaque with photos from the match as well as a capsule full of dirt.

WWE announced the dirt will be in stock by Wednesday, May 13, but fans fan can go to WWE Shop to pre-order. For those who are wondering the cost of this unique piece of memorabilia, it is listed at $74.99. Fans may want to act on it now as there will only be 536 made. One source told TMZ that "demand is strong and it's already a top-selling item" on WWE Shop. The interesting thing about all this is the match between Undertaker and Styles almost didn't happen. Triple H, who was overseeing the match was on the After the Bell podcast with Corey Graves and revealed details on how the match was created.

Undertaker put AJ Styles in the dirt at #WM36, winning the first-ever Boneyard Match. Get your piece of the action with the new #WrestleMania 36 "Boneyard Edition Plaque with a capsule of dirt from the actual match! Exclusively at #WWEShop! #WWE https://t.co/ZvsNYnqUyu pic.twitter.com/9IwGLrDCqW — WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) April 27, 2020

"So we drove over to this giant field in the middle of nowhere, which was I guess I don't know 30-40 miles outside of Orlando, and the giant field in the middle of nowhere ended up being like a one-acre lot and behind this barn at the end of a residential neighborhood with like a house across the street," Triple H said, per Wrestling Inc. "We got out of the car, and I was like, 'where's the big field?' And they were like, 'no this is it right here.' This area right here to that street right there and I was like, 'you're kidding me.' Michael's like, 'this ain't gonna work. We can't do this. I gotta call Vince right now to tell him to put this in the studio or we got to find another location. Shoot this ain't gonna work.' And I said, 'Michael, this is it. This the hand we have. This is the cards we've been dealt with'."

Triple H went on to say he used the NXT digital team to film the match, got the approval from Vince McMahon, and the rest is history. The Undertaker won the match and now has a 25-2 record in WrestleMania matches in his career.