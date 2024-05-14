'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 Details Revealed

The highly anticipated return of The Summer I Turned Pretty is set for next year, bringing back the beloved characters and their captivating storylines. The popular Prime Video YA series will see its third season in 2025, Amazon announced at its Upfront presentation Tuesday. However, fans can also rejoice that season three will feature a total of 11 episodes as opposed to the seven in season one and eight in Season two.

Prime Video posted an update to social media, including a video of the show's stars hanging at the beach, adding to the caption that filming is underway. "We're officially rolling on #TheSummerITurnedPretty Season 3. 11 episodes coming your way. See you in Cousins in 2025."

The third season of Summer was greenlit prior to the Writer's Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes of last year. The writers' and actors' strikes, resolved late last year, delayed production and led to the show's late return. In summer 2022, season one aired, followed by season two in summer 2023. During the upfronts, creator/showrunner Jenny Han announced that season three would be her directorial debut.

Based on Han's trilogy of novels, the show revolves around a love triangle between 16-year-old Isabel "Belly" Conklin (played by Lola Tung) and the Fisher brothers, broody Conrad (Christopher Briney) and laid-back Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), whom Belly has grown up with. The upcoming season is expected to follow the events of Han's final and third book, We'll Always Have Summer.

As part of the Season 2 finale, which aired on August 18, 2023, Belly let go of Conrad and started dating Jeremiah. Regarding Belly's decision, the series' star, Tung, told TVLine, "I think that her choice made sense for her in the moment. She's been through a lot with both of them, and I think she's realized that, at that time, Conrad has not shown her that he will ever be willing to fight for that relationship as much as she will."

"Here's Jeremiah, ready to fight for her, continuing to fight for her, just proving, I think, constantly how much he loves her and cares about her, even in watching her be with Conrad for so long," said Tung, explaining that Jeremiah "is the person that she is falling in love with" currently.