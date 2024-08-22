'The Simpsons' Season 35 Disney+ Premiere Date Set

While The Simpsons Season 36 will be premiering on Fox in September, Season 35 is coming soon to Disney+. As of now, just the first 34 seasons are streaming on the platform, but that's all going to change. Announced at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, the latest season of the animated Fox series will drop on Disney+ on Oct. 2, just a few days after Season 36 premieres on Fox.

All 18 episodes of The Simpsons Season 35 are currently streaming on Hulu. However, given the fact that Season 36 will soon be premiering, it's likely the episodes will be exiting on the streamer in favor of Disney+, where it will join the rest of the series. In addition, there will be four Disney+ exclusive episodes in the coming months. It should be noted that The Simpsons is still airing on Fox, as Season 36 premieres on Sept. 29 on the network. Season 35 will just be added to the streamer, as will some Disney+-exclusive episodes that will more than likely air on Fox at a later date.

(Photo: Walt Disney Studios)

Season 35 of The Simpsons is joining Disney+ at the perfect time. The streamer has a whole "Treehouse of Horror" collection, with every single spooky, creepy, and ridiculous Halloween-themed annual tradition all in one place. Fans will be able to watch all 34 installments of "Treehouse of Horror" once Season 35 is added, making the Halloween season even better. The new "Treehouse of Horror" is once again expected to premiere just after Halloween on Fox. There will also be an exclusive new Halloween-themed short on Disney+ premiering this October.

Disney+ is also home to The Simpsons Movie and numerous shorts. "Treehouse of Horror" is also not the only collection for the series, giving fans the chance to mix and match their favorite episodes or genres, whether they're in a horror mood, travel mood, or want to see just what The Simpsons has predicted over the years. The show doesn't seem to be stopping any time soon, and expanding to Disney+ with the exclusive episodes on top of having the entire series available is just another way the franchise is extending its future.

Catch The Simpsons Season 35 when it premieres on Disney+ on Oct. 2. Season 36 premieres on Sept. 29 on Fox's fall 2024 schedule.