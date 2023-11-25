'The Simpsons Movie 2' Eyed at Disney

The Simpsons is one of the most iconic television shows of all time. While other long-running TV shows, like Star Trek or The X-Files, have spawned multiple movie installments, The Simpsons has only had one, 2007's The Simpsons Movie. (This fact is even more surprising when you realize that Futurama, Matt Groening's other prize series, has received four direct-to-DVD films.) However, Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie might be headed back to movie theaters, according to a new report from The InSneider.

The newsletter's author, Jeff Sneider, discussed the upcoming James L. Brooks film, Ella McKay, in the Friday installment and painted an interesting picture of the business behind 20th Century Studios financing the flick. Apparently, the Disney-owned studio wants to help grease the wheels with Brooks, the Simpsons executive producer who co-wrote the movie spinoff, in order to get another Simpsons movie in the works.

"The studio wants Brooks to mount a sequel to The Simpsons Movie along with creator Matt Groening and the show's talented writing staff," Sneider wrote after speaking with "a studio insider." The writer adds, "This is just a hot rumor for now – the first half of a 'We'll scratch your back if you'll scratch ours' deal, the likes of which have powered Hollywood for decades. But it makes sense."

So, while there is no deal in place, it seems 20th Century Studios is hungry to get the residents of Springfield back on the big screen. The Simpsons has been one of the best-performing properties that Disney bought as part of the 2019 acquisition of 21st Century Fox. Tons of Disney+ viewers binge the show's back catalog, and the streamer has ordered/distributed a bunch of shorts starring the Simpsons family. Plus, the show's historic TV run has continued on the Fox network (not owned by Disney), with the show currently airing its 35th season on the network. Fox has already ordered Season 36, as well. New episodes also stream the next day on the Disney-backed Hulu, further adding to the property's value to the House of Mouse. (And we haven't even touched on merchandising!)

Disney nor the creatives behind The Simpsons have commented on this Simpsons Movie 2 report as of press time.